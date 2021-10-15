Cardi B Has Stopped Talking Politics: “I Was Tired Of Getting Bullied By The Republicans”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Remember when Cardi B had an opinion about, well, everything? While that actually may still be the case, it does appear that politics will be a topic she avoids for the foreseeable future after too many negative run-ins with Republicans when it comes to the subject.

The Bronx-bred rap queen confirmed her exit from political talk after one fan asked on social media why the “WAP” star stopped talking about politics and political matters in general. “I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for,” Cardi wrote to the questioning fan, and cleverly clapped back at another who tried to say she sounded “slow” when discussing politics by responding, “it was the only way YOU would of understand me.”

Cardi has been very vocal about a handful of world issues in the past, including aspirations to become a politician herself, supporting Bernie Sanders aka “Daddy Bernie” during his 2016 election campaign, a legendary beef with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren and interviewing President Joe Biden on Zoom for ELLE Magazine ahead of his win in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Although her tweets allude to the end of an affinity for current events, we doubt she’ll truly leave those political dreams behind completely. Shortly after sending out the aforementioned messages on Twitter, she went on to retweet a viral TikTok about “teaching your son not to be gay” vs “teaching them how to deal with rejection from women” and another that broke down race, ethnicity and nationality when it comes to Caribbean islands.

If Cardi B is in fact done with talking about politics, scroll to reminisce on some of our favorite moments of the rap sensation letting her voice be heard for the people:

