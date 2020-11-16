Candace The Edgeless: Sambo Shifu Candace Owens Catches Supreme Slander After “Manly Men” Harry Styles Jab

Candace Owens has found herself on the business end of ridicule many times over the years, and she’s back in that comfortable seat after her latest utterance. The conservative pundit took aim at Harry Styles’ cover shoot for Vogue in where the singer and songwriter donned dresses, saying that America needs to bring back “manly men.”
Via Twitter, Owens quote tweeted a link to the Styles’ cover story with Vogue for its December issue, making him the magazine’s first-ever male solo star to grace the front page. Styles, known for his fashion and looks, wore a variety of expensive women’s dresses for the lavish photoshoot.
“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.
It is an outright attack,” began Owens’ tweet.
“Bring back manly men,” concluded her missive.
We wonder what she thought about Young Thug’s run with dresses. That probably would’ve baked her noodles too.
On Twitter, people began immediately pushing back at Owens’ pointed screed on what men should look like and we’ve got those reactions ready for viewing below.
There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.
It is an outright attack.
Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK
This is manly to you? https://t.co/h9Y95UE6d2— Chocolate Girl Wonder of the Senate flippers (@KymmyCocoa) November 16, 2020
You're right this is appalling. Horrible color palettes for him.— Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) November 16, 2020
If your masculinity can be called into question because somebody wore a dress in Vogue, I have some bad news for you.
Signed,
A stereotypically "manly" man
Candace Owens: "In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.— Steven Trustrum (@StevenTrustrum) November 16, 2020
It is an outright attack.
Bring back manly men."
History: pic.twitter.com/U0KBQBQRf5
5.
You’re a Black white supremacist AND a female patriarchist? Who hurt you?— Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) November 14, 2020
Your husband VS Harry styles...now Mrs.Owens plz educate me on who’s more of a “manly-man”... pic.twitter.com/sXelnLtu8A— Liv :) (@lollharrystyles) November 16, 2020
Candace Owens is 50 years behind on culture and education. Here's Iggy Pop, David Bowie, and Kurt Cobain all cross dressing. The list of other men in music doing the same is very long. The trend started around 1970 and went into other culture like sports. Welcome to 1970. pic.twitter.com/YkxRcasIoH— Simon Gloom (@simongloom) November 16, 2020
Candace Owens is out here saying we need more manly men while her husband looks like this pic.twitter.com/NlgIXAdWSm— Nichole (@xnicholeg) November 16, 2020
Monday morning news is always insane:— Steve Piccininni 🏴☠️ (@StevePiccininni) November 16, 2020
-Moderna says vaccine is 94.5% effective
-Elon Musk is "Space Karen"
-Trump tweets "I WON THE ELECTION!" Twitter trends "NO YOU DIDN'T"
-Scott Atlas tells Michiganders to "rise up" against Gov. Whitmer's Covid measures
-Candace Owens sucks
CANDACE OWENS NOT BEING ABLE TO HANDLE HARRY STYLES IN A DRESS IS QUITE POSSIBLY THE PEAK OF 2020 AHAHHAHA https://t.co/yXjwGbpxiP— braxton 🦖 (@braxcsizemore) November 16, 2020
candace owens can fuck the fuck off— werm (@jeremyzucker) November 16, 2020
Candace Owens having night terrors about her ⚪️ husband selling her into slavery pic.twitter.com/hT3pIIfbSl— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) November 16, 2020
Candace Owens is nothing more than a paid mouthpiece for the Republican Party. She is a con artist. She literally sued an education board over racism in 2008 but says racism isn’t a thing in the US.— Brad Betts (@870South) November 16, 2020
we are gathered here today to mourn the life of any potential braincells candace owens had https://t.co/tDEMEZHeNV— ًfollow acc in bio ! (@tobesotablesalt) November 16, 2020