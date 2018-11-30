Championships dropped at midnight and the Internet is in an uproar over Jay Z’s monumental verse on What’s Free.

Hov jumped in his bag and delivered a verse of epic proportions while taking shots at his former friend and Watch The Throne collaborator Kanye West.

“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and ‘Ye/ They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA, uh/ I ain’t one of these house niggas you bought/ My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours/ My spou- (C’mon man),” Jay raps over the Tarik Azzouz and Streetrunner production. The track caused so much commotion, Hov took to Twitter to clarify what he meant and encourage fans to support Meek’s latest project.

The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) November 30, 2018

Fans not only reacted to Hov seemingly dissing ‘Ye, they praised him for taking shots at Donald Trump and dropping some major educational bars about slavery.

“To this day, Grandma ‘fraid what I might say/ They gon’ have to kill me, Grandmama, I’m not they slave/ Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha, check out the bizarre/ Rappin’ style used by me, the H-O-V

Look at my hair free, carefree, niggas ain’t Nair free/ Enjoy your chains, what’s your employer name with the hairpiece,” he preached.

All of the chatter sent #JayZ to the top of the trending list on Twitter.

See what everyone is saying about Hov’s verse, below:

#BlackTwitter Is In An Uproar Over Jay Z’s Verse Dissing Kanye was originally published on hellobeautiful.com