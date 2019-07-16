CLOSE
#BlackExcellence: This Year’s Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

Posted July 16, 2019

Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty


This year’s Emmy noms were announced on Tuesday (July 16) morning and baby let me tell you…it was Black AF!

From Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Lead Actress in a Limited Series to Best Drama Series, we were there representing and holding it down. Not to mention, this was a year of plenty of first-time noms for folks such as Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Beyonce (Homecoming) and Billy Porter (Pose) to name a few.

Even better: Neicy Nash, Ava DuVernay, Sterling K Brown and the queen herself Viola Davis are making an Emmy nom repeat!

So take a look at all the African-American nominees at this year’s Primetime Emmy and stand proud. Who do you think will take home the gold come September?

1. Ava DuVernay, Limited Series, Directing in Limited Series, “When They See Us”

Ava DuVernay, Limited Series, Directing in Limited Series, "When They See Us" Source:Getty

2. Jharrel Jerome, Lead Actor In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”

Jharrel Jerome, Lead Actor In A Limited Series, "When They See Us" Source:Getty

3. Mahershela Ali, Lead Actor In A Limited Series, “True Detective”

Mahershela Ali, Lead Actor In A Limited Series, "True Detective" Source:Getty

4. Niecy Nash, Lead Actress In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”

Niecy Nash, Lead Actress In A Limited Series, "When They See Us" Source:Getty

5. Aunjanue Ellis, Lead Actress In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”

Aunjanue Ellis, Lead Actress In A Limited Series, "When They See Us" Source:Getty

6. Don Cheadle, Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, “Black Monday”

Don Cheadle, Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, "Black Monday" Source:Getty

7. Anthony Anderson, Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, “Black-ish”

Anthony Anderson, Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, "Black-ish" Source:Getty

8. Billy Porter, Lead Actor In A Drama Series, “Pose”

Billy Porter, Lead Actor In A Drama Series, "Pose" Source:Getty

9. Sterling K Brown, Lead Actor In A Drama Series, “This Is Us”

Sterling K Brown, Lead Actor In A Drama Series, "This Is Us" Source:Getty

10. Best Drama Series, “Pose”

Best Drama Series, "Pose" Source:Getty

11. Viola Davis, Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, Lead Actress in a Drama Series Source:Getty

12. Maya Rudolph, Guest Lead Actress In A Comedy, “The Good Place”

Maya Rudolph, Guest Lead Actress In A Comedy, "The Good Place" Source:Getty

13. Glynn Turman, Guest Actor In A Drama Series, “How To Get Away With Murder”

14. Ron Cephas Jones, Guest Lead Actor In A Drama Series, “This Is Us”

Ron Cephas Jones, Guest Lead Actor In A Drama Series, "This Is Us" Source:Getty

15. Best Competition Show, “Nailed It,” Hosted By Nicole Byer

16. RuPaul, Best Competition Show, Best Host Reality or Competition Show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

RuPaul, Best Competition Show, Best Host Reality or Competition Show, "RuPaul's Drag Race" Source:Getty

17. Giancarlo Esposito, Guest Lead Actor In A Drama Series, “Better Ask Saul”

View this post on Instagram

#FYC #Emmys

A post shared by Giancarlo Esposito (@thegiancarloesposito) on

18. Beyonce, Outstanding Variety Special, Directing In A Variety Special, “Homecoming”

Beyonce, Outstanding Variety Special, Directing In A Variety Special, "Homecoming" Source:Getty

19. Asante Blackk, Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”

20. Michael K Williams, Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”

Michael K Williams, Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, "When They See Us" Source:Getty
