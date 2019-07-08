Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic!

A week before the live-action remake of The Lion King hits theaters, Disney released a new photo of the lead cast.
And baby, it’s LIT!
Of course Beyonce (Nala) is front and center, looking flawless, along with co-stars Donald Glover (Simba), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) to name a few.
Missing is the legend James Earl Jones, who reprises his iconic role of Mufasa.
The film drops on July 19, and of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say about Bey’s look and whether she was actually present for the group photo or was she Photoshopped in. Take a look:
