CLOSE
HomeMusic

Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic!

Posted July 8, 2019

Lion King Cast Photos

Source: Disney / Walt Disney Studios


A week before the live-action remake of The Lion King hits theaters, Disney released a new photo of the lead cast.

And baby, it’s LIT!

Of course Beyonce (Nala) is front and center, looking flawless, along with co-stars Donald Glover (Simba), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) to name a few.

Missing is the legend James Earl Jones, who reprises his iconic role of Mufasa.

The film drops on July 19, and of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say about Bey’s look and whether she was actually present for the group photo or was she Photoshopped in. Take a look:

Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 5 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 23 hours ago
07.24.19
15 items
Teen Struggle Rapper Tay K Gets 55 Years…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
16 items
DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snapped On 1st…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close