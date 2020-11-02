Black Ops Alert: 10 Known Rappers Who Tap Danced For Donald Trump

The country is a candle burning at both ends. COVID-19 numbers are on the incline as we enter the flu season. And with the 2020 Presidential Election just around the corner, more than 91 million Americans have already selected their preferred candidate in pre-election voting.

We can’t stress enough that all voters need to be informed of their candidate’s platforms before making a selection at the polls. Find proper outlets to gather information. Don’t, for example, base your decision on a single misinterpreted soundbite about a policy proposal on a single issue.

The number of rappers willing to trade a Biden vote for Trump because they’ve been misinformed or self-serving is more than you think. It’s textbook Op behavior, if you will. We’ve compiled a list of 10 rappers who’ve used Al Gore’s internet to coon and tap dance for Cheeto Trump.

Ya hate to see it.

1. Lil Wayne Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020 Source:Twitter Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. is the latest artist to join Donald Trump’s tapdancing team. Last week he shared a photo of himself standing with President Cheeto in the most ridiculous looking sweater that almost trended more than the image itself on social media. “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Wayne said on Twitter. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.” Fans born after 1996 were visibility confused on the timeline, but avid followers of Weezy knew his unapologetic support for law enforcement has remained unwavering during peak police brutality-ridden news cycles over the years. His argument: a white cop saved his life when he shot himself. Yeah, read about that here.

2. Lil Pump LMAO LIL PUMP JUST ENDORSED TRUMP pic.twitter.com/SNnjzLmBqq — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 26, 2020 Source:Twitter Lost cause Lil Pump endorsed Trump on an Instagram story looking washed and highly inebriated as he explained why, and it’s strictly cemented on the tax plan. “All I gotta say is Trump 2020, b*tch,” Pump fire-breathed in a video. “F*ck I look like paying extra 33 in taxes for Biden b*tch ass n*gga. F*ck sleepy Joe, n*gga. Trump 2020, b*tch. Ah!” He literally wore a cape to double-down on his stance.

3. Blocboy JB Bruh I’m not no fuccin trump supporter fucc trump and the election president don’t make laws the congress do — BlocBoy JB (@BlocBoy_JB) October 28, 2020 Source:Twitter Earlier this year, BlocBoy JB flung his drawers at Trump when then the country was first hit by the deadly wave of COVID-19. In a since-deleted Twitter post dated March 20, the Memphis rapper commented on Cheeto’s leadership skills. “I’m Starting To Like Trump No Cap. Dude Ass To Gangsta.” Shortly after in another deleted post, he confessed his rap sheet prevented him from voting for Cheeto. “Trump Might Would’ve Got My Vote If I Wasn’t A Felon😂😂.” With the election nearing, fans are reminded of those tweets and are directing their disappointment to him on Twitter. In response to the backlash, he clarified that he’s no longer team Trump. “Bruh I’m not no fuccin trump supporter fucc trump and the election president don’t make laws the congress do.”

4. Fivio Foreign .@FivioForeign slides into the VICE studio to respond to the feedback from fans on his video for his music video “Big Drip.”



Watch as he answers why a MAGA hat can be considered hip-hop, the most appropriate ways to go viral and more. pic.twitter.com/Qxod4bBJu5 — NOISEY (@NoiseyMusic) May 18, 2020 Source:Twitter Brooklyn Drill rapper Fivio Foreign is another rapper who seemed unbothered by Trump. In a video for his song “Big Drip,” a man is seen at the :15 mark with a customized MAGA hat as he exits a Bently convertible. The hat, which stands for “Make America Great Again,” once stood as a piece of cheap apparel from Trump’s campaign merchandise capsule during his 2016 election has now been reclaimed as a new symbol of white supremacy throughout his presidency. Clearly, fans expressed concern over this imagery in the video and wanted insight from the rapper. When a fan asked if wearing the hat was Hip-Hop and he responded: “Yeah, it’s hip-hop. I ain’t going against Trump,” he said. “Whatever, do what you got to do. Whoever wear[s] your hats, wear your hats. Go viral.”

5. Tekashi 6ix9ine View this post on Instagram LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE 💿💿💿 THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥 @akon 💛💚💙💜❤️🧡🖤🤍 A post shared by TATTLE TALES SEPTEMBER 4TH (@6ix9ine) on Jun 7, 2020 at 10:16am PDT Source:Instagram Lacefront aficionado Tekashi 6ix9ine made this list after admitting in a September interview with The New York Times just where he stands with the President when it comes to his support. When asked about people comparing him to Trump he responded: “I don’t think Trump trolls. I think Trump is genuinely Trump. I get compared to Trump every day. But I love Mexican people. I don’t think we’re the same.” Asked where his vote would go, he quietly squeaked “I would vote for Trump.” In September, Tekashi 6ix9ine has said he would vote for Donald Trump in his first interview since being released from prison. Speaking to the New York Times, he said: “I don’t think Trump trolls,” he said. “I think Trump is genuinely Trump. I get compared to Trump every day. But I love Mexican people. I don’t think we’re the same.”

6. Asian Doll Asian Doll talks about her political opinions and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/UMIf2aNKQn — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 12, 2020 Source:Twitter Asian Doll felt compelled to share her political views and it didn't sound as smart as she thought it did when she decided to share it on social media. "I f*ck with the n**ga Trump because the n**ga giving out a lot of money right now," she explained on Instagram Live. "I get my money in different ways so I be around a lot of people who get their money in different ways, too and they is up." She jumped on Twitter to further explain her stance on political matters. "F**k both of them at the end of the day but Shid we got 2 choices I was just saying cause it's time to vote…..DAM," she said on Oct. 12 in a now-deleted tweet. "I rather trump be the president then that other dude fasho." Fans dragged her all over the internet, which prompted the "Come Find Me" rapper to unapologetically return the energy to her critics by inviting them to suck her nether regions.