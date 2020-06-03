In the past 2 years, Yella Beezy has become one of the new biggest stars in music industry to make it out of Dallas. His No. 1 hit “That’s On Me,” broke by 97.9 The Beat in 2019 turned heads of many.

But, It was one ultimate cosign that changed the game for his career. One of which being the Queen B herself, Beyoncé who allowed Beezy to open up for her during the “On The Run II Tour” Dallas stop with Jay-Z. Opportunities have since opened up for him and other Dallas artists as a whole allowing the world to hear the sound of Oakcliff as well as expose them to the culture and drip with his shag haircut. The Dallas native is undefeated in viral hits.

In Honor of Black Music Month, Here are our top 5 favorite Yella Beezy songs!

Black Music Month: How Yella Beezy Put The World On Oak Cliff Sound and Culture was originally published on thebeatdfw.com