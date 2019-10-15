Black Hollywood Mesmerized In Menswear Fashion For Elle Women In Hollywood

Elle Women in Hollywood is a gathering of celebs in the industry who are brought together by Elle Magazine to celebrate being women! It’s an empowering event that brings out Hollywoods heavy hitters. For 2019, the cover star is Zendaya. It was cute to see her Euphoria co-star, Storm Reid come out in support as well as women like Indya Moore and Janet Mock in attendance and representing Black, trans women. The event was held in Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
We called out our favorite beauty and fashion looks from the event. Keep on clicking to see the best looks!
1. ZENDAYASource:Getty
Elle Magazine cover star Zendaya showed up looking sleek with this natural makeup.
2. ZENDAYASource:Getty
She wore Spring/Summer 2020 Peter Do.
3. JAMEELA JAMILSource:Getty
Actress Jameela Jamil donned a rosy red lip and silvery cat eye for Elle Women in Hollywood.
4. JAMEELA JAMILSource:Getty
In Azzaro.
5. STORM REIDSource:Getty
The Euphoria actress, Storm Reid rocked braids to Elle Women In Hollywood.
6. STORM REIDSource:Getty
Storm Reid went for a hip menswear vibe on the carpet.
7. JANET MOCKSource:Getty
Janet Mock is shining with this pink metallic eye and copper lip.
8. JANET MOCKSource:Getty
We’re so here for the oversized bowtie!
9. INDYA MOORESource:Getty
Pose actress Indya Moore looked great in this gray plum lip. Her metallic eye is stunning.
10. INDYA MOORESource:Getty
In Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017.