Black Heritage Day 2025: Our Favorite Rodeo Moments [Pics & Video]
RELATED: Slim Thug Talks New Album, Being His Own Boss & Houston’s Next Rap Stars RELATED: [WATCH] Bow Wow Performs “Let Me Hold You” On The 20th Anniversary We were posted up at the Radio ONE cowboy shack outside the big stadium as our on-air personalities connected with listeners and roamed the rodeo grounds. Check out Keisha Nicole, Kandi Eastman and J-Mac making their grand entrance via a horse-drawn carriage. Meanwhile, Incognito of Posted on the Corner headed over to Trill Town, Bun B‘s food and fun play land on the rodeo grounds, to find out who really knew their Texas Hip-Hop. Check out the clip below. Just before the sun went down, our very own DJ Yams and DJ Tae Boogie started an impromptu block party right outside NRG Stadium. Hey, we play the music, and the folks show up.. but we didn’t expect organized line dances that went all the way into nightfall. Speaking of NRG Stadium, inside the venue that night, Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza was set to take place with a lineup that included Don Toliver, Coco Jones, Keith Sweat, Jagged Edge, Yolanda Adams and Ludacris. They all performed and did their thing.. but what we have to mention are the surprise guests who also performed. Tommy Richman of “Million Dollar Fame” popped up and did his hit record, and the legendary Chicago group Do or Die was also in the building and gave fans a trip down memory lane with a few of their classics. Backstage, we captured footage of the acts connecting with local H-Town legends. Later in the evening T.I. appeared and gave the crowd a taste of some of his biggest hits. Following the show, scores of fans headed back to Trill Town for the unofficial after party. Scroll below for more highlights of Black Heritage Day 2025.On Friday (March 7) Black Heritage Day returned to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. You know Radio ONE was on hand for all the fun, food, festivities and fly outfits … and y’all represented H-Town very well.
1. Do Or Die "Po Pimp"
2. TI Salutes H-Town and Bun
3. Forever In Our Hearts
4. Black Heritage Day
5. Don Toliver and Johnny Dang
6. Ludacris "All I Do is Win"
7. Black Heritage Day
8. Bun B "Get Throwed"
9. Black Heritage Day
10. Black Heritage Day
11. Talameshia
12. Don Toliver "After Party"
13. Box Crew
14. Jagged Edge
15. Lil Keke
16. Black Heritage Day
17. Black Heritage Day
18. Black Heritage Day
19. Black Heritage Day
20. Black Heritage Day
21. DJ J-Que and DJ Infamous
22. Kandi Eastman
23. Black Heritage Day
24. Black Heritage Day
25. Ocean of Soul
26. Live Performance Day Stage
27. Live Performance Day Stage
28. Live Performance Day Stage
29. Live Performance Day Stage
30. Ludacris
31. Yolanda Adams
32. Keith Sweat
33. Don Toliver
34. T.I.
35. Bun B
36. Coco Jones
37. Bun B
38. Ludacris
39. Ludacris
40. Ludacris and Bun B
41. T.I.
42. In Remembrance of Sylvester Turner and Sheila Jackson Lee
43. Yolanda Adams
44. Jagged Edge
45. Keith Sweat
46. Johnny Dang
47. Bun B
48. Coco Jones
49. Coco Jones
50. Jagged Edge
51. Tommy Richman
52. Rodeo Houston
53. Rodeo Houston
54. Jagged Edge
55. Rodeo Houston
56. Rodeo Houston
57. Rodeo Houston
58. Rodeo Houston
59. Keith Sweat performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
60. Rodeo Houston
61. Rodeo Houston
62. Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby” at Rodeo Houston
63. Rodeo Houston
64. All the good stuff
65. Rodeo Houston
66. Rodeo Houston
67. Rodeo Houston
68. Rodeo Houston
69. New Rodeo Treats
Black Heritage Day 2025: Our Favorite Rodeo Moments [Pics & Video] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
