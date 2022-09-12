Black Excellence on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The 74th Emmys was an amazing night for many of our favorite actors, but you had to be blind to miss all of the black excellence at this year’s award show.

Sheryl Lee Ralph brought the house down winning her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series on ‘Abbott Elementary’, Zendaya won Lead Actress for her work on ‘Euphoria’, Lizzo won for Outstanding Competiton Program ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrls’, and Jerrod Carmichael won for writing ‘Rothaniel’.

And they all did it looking amazing! Check who wore what at the 74th Emmys!

