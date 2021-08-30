HomeSo Beautiful

Black Excellence At Jay Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary

Posted August 30, 2021

40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


“It’s the Roc in here.”

Jay Z’s 40/40 club 18th anniversary celebration was a star-studded scene with celebrities like Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert in the building of the NYC hotspot that hit the city in 2003.

Beyonce served us Black Barbie vibes in a head-to-toe Versace look complimented by Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Styled by KJ Moody, who put Bey in a color block look last week, the Queen Bey served us curves in this LBD and pink crystal tote.

Hubby Jay Z looked dapper in a blue suit and Basquiat inspired hair. Other fashion killers include Megan Thee Stallion who wore a white gown by Khaite NY. The Thot Sh*t rapper showed major PDA with her boo Pardi, who also attended the celebratory event.

Jay and Beyonce recently made headlines over their controversial Tiffany’s ad that showed Beyonce wearing the historic “Tiffany’s Diamond.” Despite the backlash, the Carters were all smiles at the gathering. Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments from your favorite celeb.

Black Excellence At Jay Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Jay-Z

Jay-Z

Jay-Z attends the 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. 

2. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

3. Kaash Paige

Kaash Paige

Kaash Paige attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

4. Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. 

5. Remy Ma

Remy Ma

=Remy Ma attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

6. Quincy Taylor Brown

Quincy Taylor Brown

Quincy Taylor Brown attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

7. Juju Castaneda

Juju Castaneda

Juju Castaneda attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

8. Angela Rye

Angela Rye

Angela Rye attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. 

9. Pardi and Megan Thee Stallion

Pardi and Megan Thee Stallion

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine (L) and Megan Thee Stallion attend Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. 

10. Dave East

Dave East

Dave East attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. 

11. Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. 

12. Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

