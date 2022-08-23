101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Season 2 of Sweet Life just got a little sweeter. The reality tv series created by Issa Rae premiered on HBO Max last summer and its’ latest season is a fan favorite. The show aims to share an honest look into what it means to be young, Black and pursuing your dreams in LA.

The entire cast is busy grinding to accomplish their goals. Since Black Business Month is coming to a close, we decided to highlight their blossoming businesses. From Becky’s “Good For You” wellness products to Rob Lee’s live entertainment and comedy performances, each of these young, Black businessmen are working tirelessly to forge their own path.

The pilot season spotlighted Tylynn Burns’ event planning business. It also touched on Amanda Scott endeavors as a brand manager as the two besties often coordinated and publicized events together. This season highlighted another bestie duo. Briana “Bri” Jones’ debuted her body butter in a special launch event. One episode also shed a light on Rebecca Magett’s popular wellness products.

Be sure to support the talented entrepreneurs as they continue to scale their businesses.

Check out a gallery of Sweet Life’s businesses on the rise below:

Black Business Month: Buy Black & Support The Cast of ‘Sweet Life’ was originally published on globalgrind.com