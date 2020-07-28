Biggest Bawse Vs. Tity Boi: Rick Ross & 2 Chainz To Square Off On VERZUZ, The Culture Approves

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz are two gentlemen who have amassed a considerable amount of fame over the course of their long and still viable careers. The two are set to lock horns in one of the most highly anticipated VERZUZ battles yet next month and fans can’t contain the excitement.

Fresh off a classic battle and a curious clash of styles with DMX versus Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland have once again negotiated a battle for the fans with Tuesday’s (July 28) announcement that the Biggest Bawse and Tity Boi are going to square off in August.

Both men have enjoyed considerable growth over the years even with the unconventional paths they had to take to be considered Hip-Hop royalty. Ross, known for his impeccable ear for beats and a commanding flow, might be an early fan favorite but Tity Two Necklace is no slouch himself with hits coming via his Playaz Circle crew and his own exceptional work as a soloist over the past decade and more.

The reaction on Twitter is just now bubbling up but the excitement is tangible. We’ve got some of the reactions listed out below.

The Rick Ross vs. 2 Chainz battle airs on August 6 at 8PM EST, airing on Instagram Live, Apple Music, and YouTube.

—

Photo: Getty

