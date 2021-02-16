LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We love all of, but sis outdid herself with the upcoming Icy Park drop. The athlesuire collection, inspired by where streetwear meets the slopes, consists of an array of apparel and accessory items in tan, chocolate and baby blue hues.

While getting your hands on Ivy Park is a mission in the first place, we appreciate Beyonce for creating a size-inclusive and gender-neutral collection that is well worth the splurge.

With every new Ivy Park drop comes the excitement of watching Bey’s celebrity friends and adjacent influencers receive boxes that bring them just as much joy as it does us wishing a box would one day show up on our doorstep.

This go-round, Bey tapped her rolodex to enlist Gucci Mane (because what would an icy campaign be without the blinged out rapper himself), in her campaign visuals.

Icy Park hits Adidas.com on February 19 and select stores globally on February 20. In the mean time, check out these celebs reacting to their Icy Park boxes and trying on the clothes.

Bianca Lawson Is Eternally Youthful In Icy Park Unboxing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com