Bianca Lawson Is Eternally Youthful In Icy Park Unboxing

We love all of Beyonce’s Ivy Park collections, but sis outdid herself with the upcoming Icy Park drop. The athlesuire collection, inspired by where streetwear meets the slopes, consists of an array of apparel and accessory items in tan, chocolate and baby blue hues.
While getting your hands on Ivy Park is a mission in the first place, we appreciate Beyonce for creating a size-inclusive and gender-neutral collection that is well worth the splurge.
With every new Ivy Park drop comes the excitement of watching Bey’s celebrity friends and adjacent influencers receive boxes that bring them just as much joy as it does us wishing a box would one day show up on our doorstep.
This go-round, Bey tapped her rolodex to enlist Gucci Mane (because what would an icy campaign be without the blinged out rapper himself), in her campaign visuals.
Icy Park hits Adidas.com on February 19 and select stores globally on February 20. In the mean time, check out these celebs reacting to their Icy Park boxes and trying on the clothes.
1. Bianca Lawson
Beyonce’s sister-in-law Bianca Lawson hasn’t aged a day. (Clearly it runs in the family). And she looks eternally youthful rocking this two piece set from the Icy Park collection.
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross is ready for the cold weather and the run way rocking a bronze bubble from the Icy Park collection.
3. Chloe Bailey
Since joining Instagram, Chloe Bailey has been slaying on a daily basis and trending almost as much. Her name pretty much makes headlines everyday and this time is no different with the Chloe X Halle singer and “Grown-ish” actress rocking an Icy Park set that shows off her curves.
4. Taraji P. Henson
Can we swap addresses with Taraji P. Henson please?! If you follow the “Peace Of Mind” host and beloved actress on Instagram, you already know she gets the most fabulous deliveries including a Ciroc bar, Cardi B’s Reeboks, Teyana Taylor’s PLT box and now the Icy Park collection. Taraji instantly put on her baby blue fur from the collection. Can’t blame her. Can we hold that scarf?
5. Angela Rye
Continuing in the blue saga, political correspondent Angela Rye rocked the blue fur and white jumpsuit in a home shoot that is fit for the pages of an editorial.