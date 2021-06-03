HomeSo Beautiful

Best Dressed List: The Fashion Hitters At Quality Control’s CEO Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas’ Black Tie Affair

Posted 22 hours ago

Yung Miami, JT, Marlo Hampton, Tommie Lee

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


We love a good party and by the looks of the photos and videos that surfaced on social media, last night and this morning, Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Black Tie Affair was not only a vibe, it was a fashion extravaganza. The birthday celebration, hosted by Diddy, was an invite-only event wrapped in Black excellence. The who’s who in Black entertainment were in attendance for the ATL bash.

From The City Girls to Teyana Taylor, Toya Johnson and Marlo Hampton, our favorite celebs were dressed in their best to celebrate the Quality Control honcho in a casino-themed soirée. Produced by MBP Events, the entrance featured a caged (stuffed) white tiger and rose floral arrangements with women perched inside.

Once inside the spectacular venue, showgirls with red feathered headpieces greeted guests while moving wall decals captured the attention of others. Keep scrolling to see who made our best dressed list.

1. Yung Miami

Yung Miami Source:Getty

It may have been Pee’s birthday, but Caresha came to slay like it was her own celebration. The City Girl rapper wore an off-the-shoulder velvet bordeaux Lena Berisha gown that hugged every curve. Styled by Bryon Javar, it was clear who owned the night.

2. JT

JT Source:Getty

Yung Miami’s partner-in-crime JT didn’t disappoint, wearing a strapless sequin gown with her ice blue bun swept neatly into a bun with waterfall bangs. 

3. Toya Johnson

Toya Johnson Source:Getty

ATL socialite and reality TV star Toya Johnson sparkled in a strapless silver sequin gown with thigh high split. To compete the look, she wore her hair in a high genie ponytail paired with chandelier earrings that danced harder than the patrons at the party.

4. Toya Johnson, JT, Reginae Carter

Toya Johnson, JT, Reginae Carter Source:Getty

Toya Johnson, JT of City Girls and Reginae Carter posed for a group photo showing off their fabulous fits. Reginae gave us green envy in a revealing gown and Judith Leiber clutch that costs 5k by itself.

5. Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton Source:Getty

Marlo Hampton loves a designer label like she loves to show off her curves and and here she is wearing a sheer cut-out dress by Mugler with flowing locks. 

6. Tommie

Tommie Source:Getty

Reality TV personality Tommie is serving curves with no brakes in this sultry stunning gown that leaves little to the imagination. Styled by K Cavaallrii, Tommie’s sexy sheer dress cost 28k. 

7. T.I. and Tiny

T.I. and Tiny Source:Getty

Self-proclaimed members of the “ATL royal embassy” T.I. and Tiny made an appearance despite looming controversy. T.I wore a blazing red dinner jacket by Hideoki Bespoke, with chain broach. Tiny dazzled in an embellished silver knee-length dress with cut-out detail. 

8. Black Tie Affair For Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Source:Getty

The honoree of the night Pierre “Pee” Thomas celebrated his birthday in a cream tuxedo.

9. Diddy

Diddy Source:Getty

As host of the evening, Diddy wore a white tuxedo with black bow-tie and black shoes to match CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas similar look.

10. Black Tie Affair For Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Source:Getty

Chicago rapper Lil’ Durk traded in his streetwear for a dapper black velvet blazer, glasses and bow tie. His blonde locs were pulled into a neat ponytail, while icy rings added drip to this clean fit.

11. Gucci Mane And Keyshia Kaoir

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Kaoir Source:Getty

It’s no surprise ATL royalty Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir’s look was perfectly coordinated. The beloved couple were perfectly fitted in their looks. Keyshia wore a low side bun to match her one-sleeved gown.

12. Ray J

Ray J Source:Getty

Ray J’s foil floral look was a standout look among the men, who opted for solid colors. 

