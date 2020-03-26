CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

#BerryNice: Sparks Fly As Halle Berry Convinces DJ D Nice To Keep The Party Going

Posted March 26, 2020

Today - Season 68

Source: NBC / Getty


 

There seems to be a budding romance at Club Quarantine? Well, when Ms. Halle Berry convinced DJ D-Nice to keep the club open after-hours things certainly heated up.

The party turned to Quiet Storm feel… D-Nice asked Halle to meet him on the dance floor and the rest is history.

P.S. We know he’s single because he said “it’s hard being single I’m just looking for someone to dance with.” but not anymore… as he later said “I’m courting you, Halle” 💜

See some of the IG Live highlights below.

 

RELATED: Michelle Obama & DJ D Nice Team Up For Virtual Voting Registration Party

RELATED: DJ D-Nice, Rare Essence & More Celebs & Musicians Turned Social Media Into A Saturday Night Party

RELATED: Tina Knowles Underwent Major Surgery, Shows Off New ’35-Year-Old Knee’ Dancing To DJ D-Nice

#BerryNice: Sparks Fly As Halle Berry Convinces DJ D Nice To Keep The Party Going  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

#berrynice

A post shared by ShirleyGatewood (@mrsshirleygatewood) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

#berrynice

A post shared by ShirleyGatewood (@mrsshirleygatewood) on

Latest
5 items
Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish…
 15 hours ago
03.26.20
Hilarious #SmoothCriminal Tik Tok Challenge Shows Off The…
 16 hours ago
03.26.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is Not About To Mess…
 19 hours ago
03.26.20
Slim Thug Talks Dealing With Coronavirus After Diagnosis:…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Photos
Close