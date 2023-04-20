Bernice Burgos Sets The Internet Ablaze In This Sexy Laquan Smith Cutout Gown

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Bernice Burgos is no stranger to making headlines over her buxom body and pretty face. So it’s no surprise the former vixen and influencer turned cheeks with her latest look — a sexy cutout gown by Laquan Smith. Bernice was photoed in the seductive look to celebrate her birthday and it’s got the internet going crazy.

Bernice looks amazing but she also joins the likes of Lori Harvey, Kelly Rowland, who have all been spotted rocking the popular Laquan Smith gown. And even though each lady stylishly individualized to match their personality- as a collective, they all served.

When it comes to working looks, neither Harvey, Rowland, nor Burgos misses a beat. They all have expectational fashion taste, which is why we are not surprised to see them clad in the same hot dress. The Laquan Smith black cut-out turtleneck gown is a no-brainer for fashion lovers. Its sleek design and simple aesthetic make it easy to style. The $1,095 fitted frock is perfect for flaunting curves which works great for all three of the ladies’ fit bodies.

Harvey, Rowland, and Burgos wore the glamorous gown to different events with each lady giving the dress a slightly different vibe. Jump in below to see how the girls worked their fabulous Laquan Smith ensemble.

