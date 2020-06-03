Ben & Jerry’s Blasts White Supremacy In Solidarity With #BlackLivesMatter

Ben & Jerry’s is still invited to the cookout, perpetually. The ice cream brand went the extra mile in releasing a statement that explicitly blast white supremacy, and was swiftly applauded for the message.

What happened to #GeorgeFloyd in Minneapolis this week began in Jamestown in 1619. Join the @ACLU tonight at 7 PM ET to better understand how recent events are deeply rooted in our history and to chart a path forward to justice. https://t.co/gsoFjQZylq pic.twitter.com/4fk4s06BtD — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 31, 2020

In a statement the brand shared on its website yesterday evening (June 2), Ben & Jerry’s described the murder of George Floyd as an act “inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy.”

“What happened to George Floyd was not the result of a bad apple; it was the predictable consequence of a racist and prejudiced system and culture that has treated Black bodies as the enemy from the beginning,” said the ice cream brand.

Ben & Jerry’s statement is particularly bold considering the statements of so many entities left so much to be desired. For example, the statement from the NFL reaked of hypocrisy considering the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick and since it didn’t even mention the police.

“Slavery, Jim Crow and segregation were systems of legalized and monetized white supremacy for which generations of Black and Brown people paid an immeasurable price. That cost must be acknowledged and the privilege that accrued to some at the expense of others must be reckoned with and redressed,” said the company.

Beyond lip service, the statement also calls for action, including called for the Department of Justice to actually use its Civil Rights Division and for Congress to pass H.R. 40, a bill which seeks to create a commission to study the effects of discrimination all the way back to the arrival of the first African slaves to North America in 1619.

The social media reaction was mostly praise from those with an eye on the jig. Of course, there’s always going to be the All Lives Matter faction of snowflakes, but that means more Ben & Jerry’s for us. The makers of Cherry Garcia offered their support for Black Lives Matter back in 2016.

The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. https://t.co/YppGJKHkyN pic.twitter.com/YABzgQMf69 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) June 2, 2020

