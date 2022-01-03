Bay Area Producer Traxamillion Reportedly Died, Twitter Shares Thoughts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

, a producer from the Bay Area instrumental in pushing the hyphy movement sound wide, has died. According to his manager, Traxamillion contended with a rare form of cancer for years.

San Francisco Chronicle reports that Traxamillion, born Sultan Banks, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 2) in Santa Clara, Calif. The producer was in hospice, according to his manager Prashant “PK” Kumar. According to Kumar, Traxamillion suffered from the disease since 2017.

“He was an amazing musician/producer,” Kumar gave in a statement to the outlet. “He was an integral part of the hyphy music sound who helped reopen the door for Bay Area hip-hop. He did it in 2004 or 2005, and the rest of California got on it and adapted his sound.”

Traxamillion released the acclaimed The Slapp Addict, featuring a who’s who of Bay Area talented including Mistah F.A.B., Turf Talk, The Jacka, Keak Da Sneak, and Zion I among others.

Traxamillion was 42 according to the Chronicle.

We found a handful of reactions from Twitter to the passing of Traxamillion and you can find The Slapp Addict for streaming below as well.

