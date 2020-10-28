Bars Alert: All The Cyphers From The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards took place on Tuesday (October 27) with the 85 South Show’s Karlous Miller, Chico Bean and DC Young Fly taking on hosting duties. Although the performances and cyphers maintained the energy from BET’s previous quarantine award show in June, there was an added focus on voting, politics and for the ladies, a proper tribute to a classic for Brandy.

Check out the full cypher performances below featuring the likes of Polo G, Chika, Jack Harlow, Flawless Real Talk, Rapsody, H.E.R., Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu, Flo Milli, Brandy, Deante Hitchcock, Buddy, Adé and more and let us know your favorite.

