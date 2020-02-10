The Obamas launched Higher Ground in 2018 in partnership with Netflix.

The documentary depicts the issues between a working-class America and a high-tech China as a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory at an abandoned General Motors plant in a post-industrial city outside of Dayton, Ohio.

The documentary tells a story of American factory workers, who were previously laid-off by GM then hired by Chinese glass manufacturing giant Fuyao, struggling to unionize as they were paid less for doing more dangerous work while being supervised by an army of Chinese employees.

You can stream American Factory on Netflix now.

RELATED: ‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Barack And Michelle Obama Won An Oscar For Ohio Based Documentary! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com