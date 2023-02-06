Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Following the star-studded Grammys, was an alleged fight between Quavo and Offset.

One-third of the Migo’s, Offset said to stop the cap!

Quavo performed a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy’s following his brother’s untimely passing. It was rumored Offset did not appreciate being left out of the tribute and let Quavo know how he felt. Prior to Takeoff’s tragic passing, he and Quavo separated themselves from Offset for unknown reasons.

Atlanta Twitter doesn’t want any more bad blood between these two Northside legends! Check out some of the tweets below.

Long Live The Rocket.

RELATED: ATL Legend, Takeoff’s Funeral Will Be Held at The State Farm Arena

RELATED: Cardi B Opens Up About Surgery, Marriage With Offset And Finding Out About Takeoff’s Passing

RELATED: Beyoncé Pays Homage To Takeoff: ‘Rest In Power’

HOMEPAGE

ATL Twitter Demands Quavo & Offset to Squash The Beef was originally published on hotspotatl.com