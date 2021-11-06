Astroworld Festival Cancelled After Crowd Surge Leaves 8 Dead, Several More Injured

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Astroworld Festival, the annual music event put on by Travis Scott, has been postponed due to a reported crowd surge that left eight people dead and several others injured. Details are still developing but the Saturday (November 6) date for the show will not be moving forward as an investigation into what took place on the ground at the event is ongoing.

ABC 13 reports that along with the eight people killed at the sold-out event, hundreds more suffered varying injuries as first responders and police continued to arrive at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on Friday (November 5). This was the first of a two-night event for the Astroworld Festival, which has gone off without a hitch in the past.

While names of the victims are being withheld, the outlet reports that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo stated that one of the victims was just 10 years old. An accurate count of the injured has not been released publicly and there are several authorities scrambling to get more information about what sparked this mass casualty event. The surge happened when headliner and organizer Travis Scott took the stage and brought out Canadian superstar Drake.

According to a TMZ source, there were reports of an individual going around injecting concertgoers with an unknown substance thought to be a drug of some sort. This report has not been confirmed by authorities on the scene and when that report goes wide, we’ll update this account. TMZ also said that their source believes that this was some manner of a targeted attack and that may have been what caused the crowd to panic.

Below is a statement from Astrowold organizers.

As this story updates, we’ll return to add what details we’ve learned. Our warmest thoughts to the families of the victims and to those suffering from injuries.

