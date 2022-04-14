101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

According to the ShadeRoom may have called a quits with ASAP Rocky after an alleged cheating scandal. Not only is it rumored that ASAP cheated on RiRi but with a Fenty footwear designer.

For those who live under a rock, Rihanna has a Lingerie line called Fenty. One of her models, Amina Muaddi is being named as the fashion killa’s alleged mistress. Muaddi is a Paris-based fashion designer. Amina has worked with many different Italian influencers. The fashion designer was born in Romania. Her father is Jordanian and her mother is Romanian.

Check out photos of Fenty model, Amina Muaddi below.

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com