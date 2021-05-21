LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fashion trends have always been fun to observe. It’s like you spend 5 years enjoying shoes with a pointed toe and then one day – BAM! – we’re rocking square toes and block heels out of nowhere. This transition has been a bit jarring for me, mainly because square shoes remind me of duck feet or boxy footwear circa 1994. Despite my unsolicited opinion, 2021’s latest shoe trend has taken on a new shape and the celebrities are here for it.

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve spotted the stars like Rihanna and Jordyn Woods wearing Bottega Veneta’s Stretched Sandals. The $930 mesh and nappa sandals feature an elongated squared toe and leather covered stiletto heel.

These shoes have definitely made their rounds on the internet. If you’re down for the splurge and looking for some style inspiration, then keep on reading. Here’s how your faves styled their Bottega Veneta Stretched Sandals.

Are Bottega Veneta’s Stretched Sandals The Must-Have Shoes For The Summer? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com