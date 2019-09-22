Antonio Brown Says He’s Done With NFL During Twitter Meltdown, Drags Robert Kraft

Antonio Brown calls out Robert Kraft after @RapSheet reported the owner was behind the WR’s release from the Patriots. He says he’s done playing in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/BTGLVd223Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2019

Antonio Brown‘s time as an NFL player is probably over, and he’s aware of that reality. But, he also made sure to call out Patriots owner Robert Kraft while acknowledging his own struggle.

AB took to Twitter to unload some social media grenades that will keep him the talk of the NFL despite his unemployment.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !,” Brown tweet this morning (Sept. 22).

But this tweet for Bob Kraft is what has Twitter lit.

You may recall Kraft was wrapped in a massage parlor scandal in Florida, that he, of course, finessed his way out of.

Big Ben Roethlisberger caught it, too. As did Shannon Sharpe.

According to ESPN, the $29.125M in guaranteed money from the Oakland Raiders and his $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots were both nixed. So yeah, he’s mad. It’s been past time for AB to log out.

