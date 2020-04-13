CLOSE
Angela Simmons Thirst Trap Quarantine Photos

Posted April 13, 2020

Angela Simmons' PETA Campaign Unveiling

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


Angela Simmons has been home contributing to flattening the curve by staying home. What else is there to do when bored at the house other than stunt on the gram? Ding ding ding! Correct, that is exactly what Simmons has done.

We know Yo Gotti is somewhere punching the air looking at these photos. Angela pretty much summed up her quarantine in this caption, “No hair done . No make up . Indoors still working. Still working to make a difference for others . Still working on me. The imperfect mess of me ♥ #IWokeUpLikeThis #ImMe #BNB #builtnotbought“.

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

Inside with it FashionNovaPartner @fashionnova

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

It’s a feeling 💫🌙⭐️ @dhairboutique

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

9.

10.

11.

12.

Photos
