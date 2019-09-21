And The Category Is: All The Times Billy Porter Slayed The Red Carpet & Beyond!

Tony-winning actor and Emmy nominee Pose star Billy Porter is a red carpet’s dream!

The 49-year-old not only slays at every event, but he does it being authentically himself albeit a tuxedo, a dress or a tuxedo dress!

In a recent interview with ABC, he said that he is still getting used to the title of “fashion icon.”

“I’m still taking it all in,” Porter told ABC Radio last month. “I would never say that about myself but other people are saying it about me. So I receive it.”

The actor also is clear: He is being his authentic self to help other Black gay boys and gender non-conforming people to feel comfortable in their own skin–and their own style.

“I’m so moved by all the people, but really, particularly, the little Black sissy boys, the little Black queens,” the Tony-winner told Variety.

“The ones who are told that their existence on the planet is unworthy, they’re unworthy of living. The little trans kids, the little ones, who reach out to me on social media.”

So to honor Mr. Porter’s fierceness and fearlessness, here are all the times this year he rocked whatever he wanted and slayed all the way!

