And The Category Is: All The Times Billy Porter Slayed The Red Carpet & Beyond!

Posted September 21, 2019

73rd Annual Tony Awards- Arrivals

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

 

 

Tony-winning actor and Emmy nominee Pose star Billy Porter is a red carpet’s dream!

The 49-year-old not only slays at every event, but he does it being authentically himself albeit a tuxedo, a dress or a tuxedo dress!

In a recent interview with ABC, he said that he is still getting used to the title of “fashion icon.”

“I’m still taking it all in,” Porter told ABC Radio last month. “I would never say that about myself but other people are saying it about me. So I receive it.”

The actor also is clear: He is being his authentic self to help other Black gay boys and gender non-conforming people to feel comfortable in their own skin–and their own style.

“I’m so moved by all the people, but really, particularly, the little Black sissy boys, the little Black queens,” the Tony-winner told Variety.

“The ones who are told that their existence on the planet is unworthy, they’re unworthy of living. The little trans kids, the little ones, who reach out to me on social media.”

So to honor Mr. Porter’s fierceness and fearlessness, here are all the times this year he rocked whatever he wanted and slayed all the way!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10. 73rd Annual Tony Awards

73rd Annual Tony Awards Source:Getty

11. 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards In NYC

30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards In NYC Source:Getty

12. 2019 Met Gala

2019 Met Gala Source:Getty

13. 78th Annual Peabody Awards

78th Annual Peabody Awards Source:Getty

14. 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards

2019 GLSEN Respect Awards Source:Getty

15. FX Season 2 Premiere

FX Season 2 Premiere Source:Getty

16. UM Studios New York Screening Of 5B

UM Studios New York Screening Of 5B Source:Getty

17. FYC Hollywood Event For “Pose”

FYC Hollywood Event For "Pose" Source:Getty

18. 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards

2019 GLSEN Respect Awards Source:Getty

19. Bailey House

20. Paley Fest

View this post on Instagram

THE CATEGORY IS: IN LIVING CORAL - @pantone color of the year. You know I'm going to be rocking this hue all year long. A huge thank you to @thephluidproject for this incredible look I wore to Paley Fest this weekend in Hollywood to chat all things @poseonfx Season 2. If you're in NYC please visit their flagship store in the Greenwich Village district where you'll find FIERCE Gender Fluid Fashions like the lewk I'm wearing. ⁣⠀ ⁣⠀ Style by @sammyratelle⁣ for @rrrcreative ⁣ Grooming by @heyannabe⁣⠀ Styling Assistant: @alina.frolova⁣⠀ Jacket by @PalomoSpain, Pants by @vasilisnyc & Caftan by @travis_oestreich available at @thephluidproject⁣⠀ Boots: @rickowensonline ⁣⠀ Hat: @christopherjheller ⁣⠀ ⁣⠀ ⁣⠀ ⁣⠀

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on

21.

