101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Singer and songwriter, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, is ready to shed his artist name as The Weeknd. He recently shared that he’s going through a major rebirth and updated his social media profiles to reflect his birth name. Since the change, we learned more about Abel’s Ethiopian and Canadian heritage and why he’s choosing to embrace his cultural identity a little bit more these days. Read more inside.

In an interview with W Magazine earlier this month, the “Die For You” singer revealed that he was on a path to reinvention as a musician and the album he’s working on, “is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd”.

The Ethiopian and Canadian singer-songwriter updated his social media profiles to his real name Abel Tesfaye, while keeping his handle the same as “The Weeknd.”

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” the 33-year-old told the magazine.

Tesfaye reflects on the purge he’s undergoing as he cleanses himself of his artist name and closes The Weeknd chapter once and for all.

“It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter,” he adds. “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

While fans get ready for a new album, Tesfaye is healing and replenishing himself so that the music is reflective of his truest and most elevated self.

In a post created by AJ Plus, they dissect how The Weeknd’s Ethiopian and Canadian heritage has influenced his rebirth as Abel Tesfaye.⁣

Here are a few things we discovered after watching:

An Ode To His Culture: The Weeknd Chooses To Embrace His Given Name Abel Tesfaye Ahead Of New Music [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com