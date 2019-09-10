All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome Of #BlackGirlsRock

There’s so much to love and admire about the fierce and super talented Angelica Ross

As our beloved Candy on our favorite FX drama Pose, she was an instant frenemie that along with her infamous hammer made us laugh every episode and her tragic on-screen death was a constant reminder of the dreams deferred of all the real-life Black trans women that have been murdered, not just this year, but the past decades.

Be clear: This was a bleak reminder that only Angelica and her utter acting magic could convey. Not to mention, in her own life, she isn’t one to hold her tongue when it comes to holding Black cisgender America to how it treats, mistreats and ignores our trans sisters.

Ms. Ross is not here for any type of erasure.

Which is why on Sunday night, the American Horror Story: 1984 actress took to Twitter to express her disappointment with the fact that in the same year when 18 Black trans women were murdered and the cast of Pose, mostly comprised of Black trans women who have been a pop culture phenomenon for two seasons, were completely ignored by the iconic Black Girls Rock Awards.

“BLACK TRANS GIRLS ROCK!!!! I’m willing to B.E.T. that no trans women were invited or highlighted at #BlackGirlsRock. Is it 18 now? 18 black trans women have been killed this year, but NO MENTION during the segment dedicated to the lives lost???,” she asked.

BLACK TRANS GIRLS ROCK!!!! I’m willing to B.E.T. that no trans women were invited or highlighted at #BlackGirlsRock. Is it 18 now? 18 black trans women have been killed this year, but NO MENTION during the segment dedicated to the lives lost??? 🗑 — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) September 9, 2019

Where’s the lie?

This type of erasure isn’t new or rare. At this year’s BET Awards and NAACP Image Awards, there wasn’t one nomination of the show or its impact on society.

As I wrote before about her equally fantastic Pose co-star Indya Moore, Black trans women cannot and should not bear the burden of being the only ones speaking out about these issues. Now is the time for ALL Black folks, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, to stand up, love and support our sisters by fighting for a better and more welcoming world that allows them to live their fullest and longest lives. We owe them that.

So bravo to Angelica for standing up for herself and her sistas’, which is the exactly what #BlackGirlsRock is about. Like Black cis women in America, Black trans women are also beautiful, crucial to our community and contribute daily to our collective liberation.

And so to celebrate that tenacity, resilience, and beauty, here are all the times Angelica Ross was the epitome of every Black girl that rocked the red carpet or anything else they put their mind to.

