All The Looks From The ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Reunion

The sun has set on this season of Love & Hip Hop Miami and the cast gathered for their final hoorah at the reunion where they showed up and showed out in various fashions.
Feathers, fringe and glitter seemed to be a trend among the cast while some, Bobby Lytes kept it classic in Chanel. Trina kept it cute in Versace and Sukihana gave us Grecian vibes.
Despite Stevie’s J’s unwanted opinion about the hair and makeup on the show, everyone’s face and hair looked flawless.
Keep scrolling to see everyone’s reunion show looks.
1. Sukihana
Sukihana The Goat gave us queen vibes in this emerald green flowing maxi dress. The sexy social media personality and raunchy rapper came with a beat face and hair inspired by the 40s.
2. Trina
The queen of Miami hit the “Love & Hop Hop Hollywood” reunion stage in a Versace three-piece suit with plunging neckline. She paired the look with long bone straight hair and gold jewelry.
3. Bobby Lyte
Bobby Lyte was dripped in Chanel jewels for the Love & Hip Hop Miami reunion. The rapper and boisterous personality came primped and pretty in a pink suit with a Chanel pin on the label.
4. Saucy Santana
Popular Miami rapper, who has been linked to acts like The City Girls, made a cameo in the commercial for part two on the shenanigans “dressed in all black like the omen.” *Lil Kim voice* Santana paired a organza blazer with shorts and showed off his snatched waist int he process.
5. Joy Young
Joy came to serve in this off-the-shoulder gold gown with mosaic print from Nalus Boutique. Sis was snatched from the top of her crown to her blue stiletto nails. She really glammed up the look with chandelier earrings and a perfectly beat face.
6. Amara La Negra
Amara La Negra came to shine in this dramatic shoulder gown with mesh insert that showed off her cleavage.
7. Premadonna
Premadonna combined all our favorite things into one canary gown. The waist trainer mogul came to set in this feathered, bedazzled and embroidered look and signature blonde hair.
8. Shay Johnson
Shay slayed in this fiery red ensemble by Designer Ben that resembled a phoenix rising. She completed the look with a platinum blonde bob and flawless makeup. Definitely one of our favorite looks of the night.
9. Hood Brat
It was all about the beauty for Hood Brat, whose hair, nails and makeup stood out in her pink mini dress with feathery fringe.
10. Kamillion
Rapper Kamillion came prepared to serve looks in this Indian inspired two-piece.