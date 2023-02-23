HomeFeature Story

‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Spicy Teachers Conference Trip: Fans React To Janine & Gregory’s First Kiss

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Episodic Images

Source: Gilles Mingasson / abc


ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” head to a teacher’s conference this episode, and it did not disappoint. The Abbott gang were excited for a much needed getaway and things escalated quickly with one budding romance. Check out this week’s exciting recap and fan reactions inside.

Season 2 is heating up with Episode 16 titled “Teachers Conference.” The episode follows Abbott Elementary staff members as they head to the Pennsylvania Educational Conference. Gregory reluctantly attends after a breakup with Amber. Meanwhile, Jacob finds himself charmed by Abbott’s rival school Addington teachers.

The primary focus of this episode was their annual teachers conference, where they go to explore different workshops that are meant to guide them through their educational planning throughout the year. Some teachers, like Janine and Jacob, were excited for the instruction up ahead. While other teachers, like Barbara and Melissa, couldn’t wait for a little R&R by the pool with cocktails pasted to their hands.

At first, it seemed like Gregory wouldn’t join the rest of the team as he planned to take his girlfriend Amber to the Poconos. It was his attempt to make up for the Valentine’s Day floral Lego fiasco. However after a disagreement with Amber, Gregory decides to spend his weekend with his coworkers at the conferenced hoping to take his mind off the heartbreak.

That’s exactly what happened. When Janine realized Gregory came to the conference and heard about his breakup, she made it her mission to keep him happily distracted. They drank one too many teacher-inspired cocktails, took adorable photos at the conference’s Photo Booth, and escaped to a flower filled installation created in one of the classrooms. This moment led to a fan-favorite scene where we finally witnessed Janine and Gregory’s first kiss.

Fans are sharing their excitement across social media with gifs and memes to match their moods.

Check out fan reactions below:

‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Spicy Teachers Conference Trip: Fans React To Janine & Gregory’s First Kiss  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Quinta Here To Remind You

Source:quintabrunson

2. It Finally Happened!

Source:ungodlywests

3. Janine Said Wayment, Come Again!

Source:Dev_DoubleU

4. Sheryl Lee Ralph Is All Of Us

Source:Coco_Maurice

5. Mood On Raven Baxter:

Source:breannwaIker

6. All of the Growth Symbolism Is *Chefs Kiss*

Source:cinedruig

7. Also Us:

Source:tobeso_lo

8. They’re So Unserious

Source:icetowncoco

9. Melissa May Not Like Her Sister But She Don’t Play Bout Her Family

Source:brandon_smotek

10. Such A Cute Moment

Source:Iedtasso

11. Our Fave Teacher Duo

Source:protagoniste221

12. Fans Loved the Kiss

Source:sydsugoicosplay

13. Mind Your Business Sir

Source:ungodlywests

14. They Both Had More to Say

Source:ungodlywests

15. Thanks Abbott Writers & Team

Source:realitystxn

16. Almost Caught Up

Source:ungodlywests

17. QTNA

Source:xoraveen

18. The Sibling Rivalry

Source:ungodlywests

19. These Two Are The Perfect Mix of Awkward

Source:bIisstina

20. Catch Up On Hulu

Source:quintabrunson

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close