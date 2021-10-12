A TWERKTASTIC Jubilee: See The Wildest Celebrity Moments From Cardi B’s Birthday Bash

Nobody parties like Cardi B. Especially when she’s got a room full of famous friends ready to cut up for her 29th birthday bash. The big event went down Monday night (Oct 11) and guests included Megan Thee Stallion, Ella Mai, Snoop Dogg, Karrueche Tran, Teyana Taylor and a score of others.
If you were expecting cake, ice-cream and musical chairs – you came to the wrong party. This was a boot-shaking, dancehall themed night fueled by liquor, lapdances and bad decisions. And we love it.
Needless to say, there where cheeks exposed everywhere: Not a bad way to bring in the final year of your 20s.
Peep the gallery below.
1. Karrueche Tran
Karriche Tonight at Cardi’s dancehall party. pic.twitter.com/HAoHbbf29H
— Cardi B News (@TeamofCardib) October 12, 2021
2. Teyana Taylor Doesn’t Miss
Teyana Taylor arrives to Cardi B’s Dancehall theme 29th Birthday Bash. pic.twitter.com/Cw9fXxBKHv
— Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) October 12, 2021
3. Twerk-A-Thon
Cardi B’s dancehall themed birthday party with the queen @spiceofficial pic.twitter.com/hJIneJ2Mjt
— VP Records (@VPRecords) October 12, 2021
4. Lizzo Pulls Up
Lizzo attends Cardi B’s dancehall themed birthday party.
: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/E9f2RG3peJ
— Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 12, 2021
5. Normani Is In The Building
Normani has arrived to Cardi B’s DanceHall party in Los Angeles looking stunning. #CardisPassaPassa
— TheHouseGossip (@thehousegossip) October 12, 2021
6. Island Tings
Ding Dong Ravers performing at Cardi B Dancehall Party! pic.twitter.com/xXWjGpmh2O
— Current Tingz (@currenttingz) October 12, 2021
7. Uncle Snoop!
Snoop dog tonight at Cardi’s dancehall party. pic.twitter.com/9fUF1YJ6OT
— Cardi B News (@TeamofCardib) October 12, 2021
8. Big Megan
Megan thee stallion at Cardi's dancehall birthday party #cardibpassapassa pic.twitter.com/BzQSrqJkfe
— Cardi B Updates |Fan account| (@CardiBUpdatesHQ) October 12, 2021
9.
10. London Hill, Hey Bighead..
The beautiful .@Londonhilll stepping out in her ‘DanceHall’ wear, headed to Cardi B’s reggae themed birthday bash. pic.twitter.com/dQi4maoIGR
— Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) October 12, 2021
11. Let The Good Times Roll
Cardi B and Offset at her Birthday Party pic.twitter.com/qadZHbohzl
— Cardi B Promo (@CardiPromo) October 12, 2021
12. Oh Yall Nasty Nasty
Cardi's dancehall party (October 12,2021)pic.twitter.com/5XSG5h2GhK
— Cardi B Updates |Fan account| (@CardiBUpdatesHQ) October 12, 2021
13. Relationship Goals
Okay i missed this one but adding to the thread pic.twitter.com/iZIrCy0UGU
— Libra Szn (@ribbononmybox) October 12, 2021
14. Hot Girl Fall
Tommie normani and meg pic.twitter.com/KTT7qHSPde
— Libra Szn (@ribbononmybox) October 12, 2021
15. How Sweet
Offset gifted Cardi B a house in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday. pic.twitter.com/CmYePKsms8
— Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 12, 2021
16. Megan Thee Stallion: Cheeks of the Week
Megan Thee Stallion and Spice at Cardi B’s birthday party last night. pic.twitter.com/Zx1t5PmEE3
— Stallion Access (@StallionAccess) October 12, 2021
17. Even Ella Mai Got Busy
Ella Mai showing out at Cardi B’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/Co9G5weobr
— Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 12, 2021
18. Winnie Harlow Puttin’ In Twerk, I Mean Work
Winnie Harlow at Cardi B’s dance hall party in Los Angeles tonight. #CardisPassaPassa
— TheHouseGossip (@thehousegossip) October 12, 2021
19. Blame It On The Drank
Cardi B, Hennessy and Megan Thee Stallion watching Normani dance at Cardi’s Birthday Party pic.twitter.com/CrFvrCHXkl
— Cardi B Promo (@CardiPromo) October 12, 2021
20. Cakes On Cake Day
The legendary Spice sets the stage off last night at ‘Cardi B’s’ Reggae themed birthday bash. pic.twitter.com/61txu91ZP6
— Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) October 12, 2021
