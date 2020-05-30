A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos

Atlanta saw one of the ugliest nights of protests the city has ever seen has protestors took to the streets after sunset to cause havoc to downtown Atlanta. Businesses on the Marietta strip of downtown were destroyed, and some even burned.

The night did start peaceful, as many folks from the city held peaceful protests in response to George Floyd, But once the night fell protestors got violent and started breaking windows, spray painting walls, and burning buildings.

The cleanup started early Saturday morning as crews took to the destruction and start to rebuild the city.

1. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Police officers are seen during a protest over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

2. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: Police officers intervene in demonstrators during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

3. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

4. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: People hold placards as they rally during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

5. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: People hold placards as they rally during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

6. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: People break glasses of hotel during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

7. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

8. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: Protesters set a vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

9. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

10. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

11. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

12. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: Police officers intervene in demonstrators during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

13. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: A man breaks glasses of a building during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

14. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

15. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: People help a woman exposed to tear gas get to safety during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

16. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man is detained by police during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

17. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Police officers are seen outside the Omni Hotel, which suffered damage, during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

18. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Police officers walk past graffiti outside the Omni Hotel during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

19. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man tosses back a tear gas canister during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

20. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man tosses back a tear gas canister during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

21. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man runs from a cloud of tear gas during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

22. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A woman holds her hands up during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

23. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man wearing a face mask is seen silhouetted in front of a burning police car during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

24. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man wearing a 'Purge' mask runs in front of a burning police car during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

25. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A police car burns during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

26. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man walks past a vandalized Starbucks during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

27. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Cars, including a police car, burn during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

28. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: People look at burning cars, including a police car, during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

29. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag atop the CNN logo during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

30. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A burning police car is seen during a protest over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

31. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Atlanta Source:Getty ATLANTA, USA – MAY 29: A protester is being treated after police's intervention during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek

32. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Protesters pass by graffiti during a demonstration outside CNN headquarters on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,headquarters,law,politics,georgia – us state,protest,protestor,cnn,graffiti,politics and government,atlanta – georgia