A Lakeith Stanfield Appreciation Post

Lakeith Stanfield is a six-foot, unapologetic bearded Black man filled with joy and we love every inch of it.
Let the congregation come together and send up one collective praise.
We were first introduced to Lakeith when he was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for his role in the indie drama Short Term, but his character in Atlanta broadcast him directly into in our living rooms and simultaneously into our hearts. He’s swaggy, eclectic and funny (check out his Instagram).
Then his star began to catapult when he appeared in Get Out. He starred alongside rising starlet Tessa Thompson in the bold Sorry To Bother You.
We even went as far to watch a Gina Rodriguez movie to see him. Sis, you know it’s real.
Lakeith is currently promoting his latest flick — The Photograph — a Black romance with Issa Rae.
There’s something about his charm and effortless swag. Check out some of his finest moments when you keep scrolling.
1. Suzy Amis Cameron’s 10-Year Anniversary Of RCGD CelebrationSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Lakeith Stanfield attends Suzy Amis Cameron’s 10-Year Anniversary Of RCGD Celebration on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for RCGD)
2. Common’s 5th Annual Toast to the ArtsSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Lakeith Stanfield attends Common’s 5th Annual Toast to the Arts at Ysabel on February 22, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Freedom Road Productions)
3. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – February 22, 2019Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Lakeith Stanfield is seen on February 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
4. FIJI Water At The 2019 Film Independent Spirit AwardsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Lakeith Stanfield with FIJI Water during the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
5. 2019 Film independent Spirit AwardsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Lakeith Stanfield attends the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
6. 2019 Film independent Spirit AwardsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Lakeith Stanfield attends the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
7. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – February 23, 2019Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Actor Lakeith Stanfield leaves the Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
8. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – February 23, 2019Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Actor Lakeith Stanfield leaves the Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
9. 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Lakeith Stanfield attends the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage )
10. Universal Pictures x Jordan Peele’s #USFirst Screening in Los AngelesSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: Lakeith Stanfield attends Universal “US” First Screening Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on March 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )
11. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles – March 12, 2019Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 12: Lakeith Stanfield is seen on March 12, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)
12. Lacoste x Keith Haring Collaboration LaunchSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 26: Lakeith Stanfield attends Lacoste x Keith Haring collaboration launch at Pioneer Works on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
13. 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards – Street SightingsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 03: Lakeith Stanfield is seen outside of the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
14. CFDA Fashion Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 03: Lakeith Stanfield attends the 2019 CFDA Awards at The Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
15. FASHION-US-SAINT LAURENT-ARRIVALSSource:Getty
US actor Lakeith Stanfield arrives for the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California, on June 6, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
16. The Hollywood Reporter TIFF Studio Presented By St. Regis, MAC, And MartellSource:Getty
TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: Lakeith Stanfield attends The Hollywood Reporter TIFF Studio presented by St. Regis, MAC, and Martell at The St. Regis Toronto on September 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
17. Audi Celebrates the 71st EmmysSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Lakeith Stanfield attends the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi)
18. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Season 7Source:Getty
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1167 — Pictured: Actor Lakeith Stanfield during an interview on December 1, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
19. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – January 05, 2020Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 05: Lakeith Stanfield is seen on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
20. Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Lakeith Stanfield attends Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
21. Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 14: Lakeith Stanfield arrives for the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
22. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – January 29, 2020Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Lakeith Stanfield is seen at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on January 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
23. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – January 29, 2020Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Lakeith Stanfield is seen at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on January 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
24. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – January 29, 2020Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Lakeith Stanfield is seen arriving at the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Show on January 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
25. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” – Season 18Source:Getty
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, January 29, included Jessica Simpson (Open Book), Lakeith Stanfield (The Photograph), and musical guest Orville Peck. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images)
26. Netflix Presents “The BoJack Horseman” Finale EventSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Lakeith Stanfield attends “The BoJack Horseman” Finale Event, presented by Netflix, at The Egyptian Theatre on January 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
27. 2020 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Lakeith Stanfield attends “The BoJack Horseman” Finale Event, presented by Netflix, at The Egyptian Theatre on January 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)
28. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – February 02, 2020Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Lakeith Stanfield is seen on February 02, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
29. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM – February 10, 2020Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Lakeith Stanfield visits SiriusXM Studios on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bonnie Biess/Getty Images)
30. Celebrities Visit Build – February 10, 2020Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Actor Lakeith Stanfield visits the Build Series to discuss the film “The Photograph” at Build Studio on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
31. “The Photograph” World PremiereSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Actor Lakeith Stanfield attends the “The Photograph” world premiere at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
32. Celebrities Visit BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” – February 12, 2020Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Lakeith Stanfield attends BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
33. 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Lakeith Stanfield attends the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
34. 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Lakeith Stanfield attends the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
35. 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Lakeith Stanfield attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)