HomeRadio One Exclusives

9 Must Haves When Thrifting

Posted 20 hours ago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

As we know history repeats itself and that includes fashion, accessories and home decor. What once was a hot ticket item may find it’s way back so instead of settling for the remakes, get the original from your local thrift store. Every secondhand store is one of a kind but below are 9 things that should be on your list to look through during each visit:

  1. Jeans
  2. Jewelry
  3. TV Stands & Baskets
  4. Holiday Decorations
  5. Arts & Crafts Supplies
  6. Perfume
  7. Unique Feature Pieces
  8. Dishware
  9. Tools

Checkout these YouTubers including one of my favorite thrifters The Notorious KIA’s “Thrift With Me” Playlist for some fashion and home decor inspiration in the videos below.

SEE MORE STYLE & FASHION:

9 Must Haves When Thrifting  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1. Thrift Fashion Looks

Thrift Fashion Looks from The Notorious KIA

2. Thrift Home Decor Items

Thrift Home Decor Items with Faith Lyric

3. Thrift Fashion Looks

Thrift Fashion Looks from Marrissa Breann

4. Thrift Home Decor Items

Thrift Home Decor Items with That Sunday Kind of Love

5. Thrift Fashion Looks

Thrift Fashion Looks from Kish Burries

6. Thrift Fashion Looks Playlist

More Thrift Fashion Looks from The Notorious KIA

Latest
‘Zola’ Is Meant To Be A Celebration Of…
 19 hours ago
06.26.21
Let’s Stop Shaming Black Women For Getting BBLs
 2 days ago
06.25.21
Dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell Discusses The Best Time…
 2 days ago
06.25.21
Rihanna
Rihanna Covers Up Matching Tattoo She Got With…
 3 days ago
06.24.21
Photos
Close