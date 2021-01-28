9 Black Women-Owned Lingerie Brands To Shop For Valentine’s Day And Beyond

If you’re like me, nothing boosts your confidence quite like your mate’s reaction when you surprise him or her in some sexy lingerie. Garters, thigh highs, lace, oh my! With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, it’s the perfect time to order something new to spice up your love life. And there’s so many Black women-owned brands to choose from.
Before 2018, when Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty, there were only a handful of lingerie brands that served women of color. The typical piece of lingerie came in “nude” a.k.a beige and fit inside the mold “one size fit all.” The rise of Black-owned lingerie brands filled the void by catering to the specific needs of Black women by including a wider range of “nude” shades and sizes that weren’t limited to small, medium or large.
In 2021, we have more options and we’re conscious about where we are spending our coin. This Valentine’s Day, support these Black women-owned lingerie businesses.
1. d.bleu.dazzled
When it comes to bling, d.bleu.dazzled has been a go-to for celebrities like Beyonce, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Known for her crystallized hosiery, lingerie and flesh tone body suits that give the illusion you’re nude skin is sparkling, designer Destiney Bleu — a former professional dancer — founded d.bleu.dazzled when she realized there was a market for women who wanted to dazzle without the catalog prices. According to Bleu, “shine never goes out of style.”Shop Now
2. Savage X Fenty
When Rihanna launched Savage x Fenty in 2018, Black women around the world rejoiced. We felt seen! The color, gender and size-inclusive brand filled a void in the mainstream lingerie space previously occupied by brands like Victoria’s Secret and Fredricks of Hollywood. And in 2019, with the launch of her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show, Rihanna gave Black models a runway that would fill the crater of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. With celebrity ambassadors like Megan The Stallion, Normani, Reginae and more, Savage X Fenty is your go-to for everything sexy related.Shop Now
3. Love, Vera
Looking for sexy lingerie that matches your skin tone to a tee. Enter Love, Vera into the chat, who offers a wide range of skin-colored lingerie sets that will have your significant other doing a double take. Also launched in 2018, Vera Moore set out to create a brand that celebrated Black women. Not only does Love, Vera serve every complexion, they serve every body shape with their curvy sizes.Shop Now
4. Nude Barre
Before stepping into the lingerie space, Erin Carpenter was a dancer who couldn’t find tights the color of her skin tone. “We were required to wear nude undergarments as a part of our uniform. I was constantly racking my brain on ‘how do I get a shade that’s my color if nude is always beige on the market?'” she told Forbes. She went on to create Nude Barre as the answer for hosiery for every hue. Looking for a pair of flesh-tone tights, use their nifty shade finder to find the perfect pair of stockings for you!Shop Now
5. The Underargument
Maïna Cissé gave lingerie a voice when she set out on a mission to create a luxury experience for all women despite their body shape, color or size. And she accomplished that and more with her brand The Underargument. “I created the anti-casting, a way to select the faces of the underargument through storytelling (as opposed to looks), so women wouldn’t be objectified for their individuality under the claim of more diversity,” Cissé told CurvyExpo. The Underargument is a platform where individual stories can live in lace.Shop Now
6. Nubian Skin
Ade Hassan founded Nubian Skin in 2014 with a mission to “rethink the definition of nude.” The British-born designer didn’t see herself in the “nude” undergarments often seen in stores so she set out to create a curated collection women like her could take pride in. Since launching, Hassan has made strides in the fashion industry. In 2017, she was among the select few to grace the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.Shop Now
7. Liberté
Liberté founder Amber Tolliver created a luxury lingerie line that includes bra sizes 32C to 38H. “Women are as diverse as they are multifaceted, this is a fact that can’t be ignored. Having a wide range of sizes that fit a multitude of body types ensures women can be who they are without needing to conform to industry standards,” said the founder in an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful.Shop Now
8. Suzy Black
Size-inclusive luxury lingerie brand Suzy Black NYC was created by Diondra Julian. Despite her conservative upbringing, Julian learned from her mother to “embrace her femininity” and turned the nights she watched her mother in “lacy nightgowns” into a brand that caters to making Black women feel luxurious when they go to sleep…or do you know what! Suzy Black has been featured in lists on Vogue.Shop Now
9. Laced By Tanaya
Blow his or her mind with sexy body bling from Laced By Tanaya. Tanaya Henry, a former Wilhelmina Models model, first launched her lux jewelry brand with an earring. Fast-forward some years and her sexy body jewels and designs have been worn by celebrities like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. Henry’s attention to detail and quality craftsmanship make her custom pieces well worth the price tag.Shop Now