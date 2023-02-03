8 Times Doja Cat Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon

Doja Cat changes her hair as often as she changes her underwear. We love that for her because it gives us style inspiration for days.
The Woman singer showed off several looks over the course of Fashion Week. From her natural buzz cut to a head-to-toe Swarovski crystal look, she’s had the streets talkin’.
In a recent Instagram post, celebrity hairstylist J Stay Ready posted a reel of himself transforming Doja cat from her short hair cut to a blonde bombshell.
Doja Cat is a Libra, which explains her love and flair for fashion. When she steps out, she fully commits to her style theme, from head to toe. She’s not afraid to try something different, and she explores fashion through the lens of an artist. Her ability to comb through looks so frequently is a true form of creative expression.
Over the last couple of weeks, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist hit the fashion week circuit in fun looks and flawless hairstyles. In case you missed it, here are eight times Doja Cat proved she is a hair chameleon.
1. Swarovski crystals swagSource:Getty
Although this look technically doesn’t show off Doja Cat’s hair, it does show her ability to transform. The singer attended the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week with an unconventional look featuring 30,000 Swarovski crystals.
2. The blonde buzz cutSource:Getty
One of Doja Cat’s more toned-down looks was her blonde buzz cut at the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week.
3. Golden ChildSource:Getty
Doja Cat went for a golden glow during Paris Fashion Week. The singer was captured outside the Awake show, clad in gold makeup that covered her short cut.
4. Inches on inches on inchesSource:Getty
Doja Cat showed off some inches at the Monot Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The musician’s hair fell below her waistline.
5. All covered upSource:Getty
Doja Cat’s Vivienne Westwood look at the brand’s show is by far my favorite. And again, while her hair is covered, she definitely oozes chameleon vibes with her entire look.
6. Blonde bombshell
Looks like Doja Cat heard people complaining about her love of stepping outside the box. In an Instagram post debuting her new luscious blonde mane, the artist wrote,
“🙂🙃 Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring ass lemon water bitches out there so you can shut the fuck up now and leave me the fuck alone ciao”
7. The Black buzz cutSource:Getty
Doja Cat tones it down every now and then, giving us a simple (for her) slay. The artist rocked her short natural cut flawlessly as she stepped out to attend the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
8. Blunt bangsSource:Getty
Doja Cat rocked a pin-up inspired blunt bangs-long hair combo at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.