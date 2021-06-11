Growing up, I didn’t have a cool LGBTQ+ icon to look up to. Although I couldn’t make sense of how I felt inside, I knew I was instantly attracted to women like Da Brat and MC Lyte. I was intrigued by their style and drawn to the masculine energy they exuded. As I got older, I recognized that what I wanted to see was more stylish LGTBQ+ men and women represented in media.
Times have changed! When it comes to fashion, we have some of the hottest LGBTQ+ pioneers showing up and showing out with their personal style. Whether it’s Billy Porter in a ball gown, or Jonica Gibbs in a two-piece suit, these celebrities aren’t holding back when it comes to exuding individual style on the red carpet.
I’m thankful for the budding representation happening in media. Not only are these celebrities teaching people how to stay true to themselves, they’re creating a space for people like them to be seen and heard. Let’s not forget their style is completely on point! Take a look at 8 stylish LGBTQ+ pioneers killing the game.
1. Lena Waithe at the Billboard Music Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Lena Waithe arrived to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The writer, actress, and producer does menswear like none other. Here she is rocking a mint green Rich Fresh suit.
2. MJ Rodriguez at FX’s “Pose” Season 3 New York Premiere, 2021Source:Getty
Fashion hit another level when the stars of FX’s hit TV drama Pose came around. During the season 3 New York premiere, Mj Rodriguez hit the red carpet in a peach John Paul Gaultier dress.
3. Jonica Gibbs at the Premiere Of BET’s “Boomerang” Season 2, 2020Source:Getty
Can we get into the beauty that is Jonica T. Gibbs? The Twenties actress attended the premiere of BET’s “Boomerang” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California clad in an all black ensemble with a brown, white, and blue color block coat over it.
4. Dominique Jackson at the 71st Emmy Awards, 2019Source:Getty
Dominique Jackson is Mutha on and off screen. The actress looked radiant at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California clad in a gold sequins gown.
5. Billy Porter spotted out in NYC, 2021Source:Getty
Billy Porter was seen arriving to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on May 27, 2021 in New York City. The style guru stepped out in a casual slay, which consisted of a red top, black pants, and a stylish top hat. Although Porter is known to shut a red carpet down in a suit AND a gown, it’s fun to see him effortlessly tackle street style.
6. Janelle Monae during the Chanel Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021, 2020Source:Getty
Janelle Monáe is a style icon; period. The singer turned actress loves to take all the fashion risks when it comes to fashion. Here she is in Paris at the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France, dressed in garments by the designer.
7. Indya Moore at FX’s “Pose” Season 3 New York Premiere, 2021Source:Getty
Indya Moore is always willing to push fashion boundaries. Here they are at the FX’s “Pose” Season 3 New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2021 in New York City clad in an YSL suit.
8. Tokyo Stylez at the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards, 2019Source:Getty
You’ve seen Tokyo Stylez behind the scenes, but when she hits the red carpet, she does it big! She attended the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California giving old Hollywood glam.