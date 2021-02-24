Black History Month serves as a time to uplift ourselves and our ancestors for the strides we’ve made as a culture and community. Not to mention, it’s a great opportunity for us to see how we can continue to spread #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackBoyMagic throughout all aspects of our lives.
One of the most important feats we’ve accomplished as a people is making our presence known in the beauty industry. The beauty market is historically dominated by white brands didn’t acknowledge our wants and needs as a melanated people. But now, we have redefined the meaning of Black business and Black beauty by taking over the space and making it our own. The truth is, we have beauty that’s often imitated but could never be duplicated. And with our own beauty brands, we continue to uphold the standard of true Black beauty.
A great way to pledge your allegiance to our people is to support and celebrate Black beauty brands. After all, no one can take care of our beauty needs like we can. And whether you fancy haircare, skincare, makeup, nail care, or prefer to cover all of the bases, there are plenty of brands that can satisfy your needs.
Keep in mind, we’ll always encourage you to #BuyBlack every day, 365 days a year. However, it really means a lot to see us all support Black beauty brands during Black History Month. Not only will your support aid in the success of our fellow Black beauty lovers, it will also show the world that no mater how much they try and keep us down, we will always show up and show out for our own. So, here are eight Black beauty brands to get familiar with this Black History month. Whip out your credit card and get ready to shop til you drop.
Happy Blackity, Black History Month folks!
8 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Celebrate During Black History Month was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Pear Nova Luxury LacquerSource:Pear Nova
For the guys and gals that loves affordable luxury for their nails, Pear Nova won’t steer you wrong. The brainchild of Rachel James, this luxury nail polish company has nail care staples and a gorgeous selection of classic and gel polish lacquers in various colors that will complement your gorgeous skin. And since this award-winning brand creates long-wearing lacquers that are designed to strengthen your nails, there’s no need to worry about your nail game.
2. Afro SheenSource:Afro Sheen
There’s no denying that finding the right haircare products for natural textures comes with a lot of trial and error. Thankfully, AfroSheen is one brand that gets the job done on the first try. With a line that includes nourishing oils, curl creams, flexing foams, and more, you’ll be able to deliver hydration and definition with every style you flaunt.
3. BevelSource:Bevel
For a long time, the beauty game was only geared to women. But these days there are plenty of brands, including Bevel that are designed with men in mind. While the Bevel first started out with shaving products, they have now expanded with haircare, skincare, and body care lines. In other words, Bevel will help you cover all of the bases.
4. Magic Fingers Shine ‘N Jam Magic FingersSource:Magic Fingers
When it comes to dealing with textured strands, one of the biggest concerns is keeping your style in place. And while there are plenty of mousses, gels and pomades that fail to live up to the hype, the Magic Fingers Shine ‘N Jam line is in a league of its own. The line consists of edge tamer, mousse, shine spray, gel and more that works together to keep your hair in tip-top shape.
5. Kaleidoscope Hair ProductsSource:Kaleidoscope Hair Products
No matter where you are in your haircare regimen, it’s always a good idea to keep hair oils in your arsenal. Not only can the right offerings aid in hair growth and hydration, they can also improve the overall heath of your hair. And this is where the Kaleidoscope Hair Drops come into play. All you need is a few drops in your mane to restore shine and stimulate hair growth. Not to mention, these drops work on all hair types.
6. Taylor Beauty Hand and Body LotionsSource:Taylor Beauty
Like it or not, melanin-rich skin needs moisture to look and feel it’s best. And if you need a hydrating lotion that can be used from the neck down, Taylor Beauty Hand and Body Lotions are worth a try. These picks come in four tropical scents that will stay with you all day long while keeping your skin hydrated.
7. Hairbrella Classic Satin-Lined Rain HatSource:Hairbrella
There’s nothing worse than getting your freshly styled hair wet. And since using an umbrella is not a foolproof way to wane of the effects of humidity, it’s important to take the appropriate measure to shield your strands. That’s why the Hairbrella is an absolute must. It’s a satin-lined rain hat that protects hair from friction-causing breakage and prevents moisture from getting to your hair.
8. Oyin HandmadeSource:Oyin Handmade
It’s no secret that natural hair requires all the moisture that it can get. The key to giving your mane the hydration that it needs is to start with your shower essentials. This is why Oyin Handmade should be on your radar. Founded by Jamyla Bannu, this company has a range of all-natural moisture-rich products that will do your mane justice. Each product is made with food-grade ingredients to give your hair a fresh yet gentle touch to suit your haircare and styling needs. Not to mention, this brand also offers skin and body care lines that are gentle enough to be used by the whole family.