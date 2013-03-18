Home

7 Curvy-Girl Style Tips From Queen Latifah

Posted March 18, 2013

From the moment Dana Owens stepped on the scene, I’ve been in love with her style. From her power-to-the-people inspired head-gear, to her gorgeous red…

7 Curvy-Girl Style Tips From Queen Latifah was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Queen Latifah at the “Steel Magnolias” New York Premiere

Queen Latifah at the “Steel Magnolias” New York Premiere

Style Tip #1: Update your little black dress with bold statement accessories.

2. Queen Latifah at the 85th Annual Academy Awards

Queen Latifah at the 85th Annual Academy Awards

Style Tip #2: Never mind what your Grannie told you about wearing white. The Olive Pope-white is the new black on the red carpet this…

3. Queen Latifah at the 85th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals

Queen Latifah at the 85th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals

Style Tip #3: A flattering neckline, preferably a V-neck, is a style staple for a curvy girl. A v exposes the collar bone and accentuates…

4. Queen Latifah at VIBE’s 20th Anniversary Celebration And Inaugural Impact Awards

Queen Latifah at VIBE’s 20th Anniversary Celebration And Inaugural Impact Awards

Style Tip #4: A moto jacket, a wardrobe staple, can carry you through from fall to winter.

5. Queen Latifah at the “Joyful Noise” Los Angeles Premiere

Queen Latifah at the “Joyful Noise” Los Angeles Premiere

Style Tip #5: If your stomach is your trouble zone, a little draping goes a long way.

6. Queen Latifah Visits “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”

Queen Latifah Visits “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”

Style Tip #6: Find a fitted white blazer with amazing gold buttons to spruce up your all black look for the day.

7. Queen Latifah at the 8th Annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball

Queen Latifah at the 8th Annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball

Style Tip #7: Confidence is the best accessory, wear what you feel good in, and feel good in what you wear.

Latest
COLIN KAEPERNICK, ERIC REID REACH SETTLEMENT WITH THE…
 23 hours ago
02.15.19
21 Savage describes fears of deportation, says he…
 23 hours ago
02.15.19
Family Affair: Tiffany Haddish Shares Funny Story That…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Gwoppovelli The WIZ Warmup
The Wiz Warm Up: Cincinnati’s Dash Gwoppovelli &…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close