7 Curvy-Girl Style Tips From Queen Latifah

From the moment Dana Owens stepped on the scene, I’ve been in love with her style. From her power-to-the-people inspired head-gear, to her gorgeous red…

1. Queen Latifah at the “Steel Magnolias” New York Premiere Style Tip #1: Update your little black dress with bold statement accessories.

2. Queen Latifah at the 85th Annual Academy Awards Style Tip #2: Never mind what your Grannie told you about wearing white. The Olive Pope-white is the new black on the red carpet this…

3. Queen Latifah at the 85th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals Style Tip #3: A flattering neckline, preferably a V-neck, is a style staple for a curvy girl. A v exposes the collar bone and accentuates…

4. Queen Latifah at VIBE’s 20th Anniversary Celebration And Inaugural Impact Awards Style Tip #4: A moto jacket, a wardrobe staple, can carry you through from fall to winter.

5. Queen Latifah at the “Joyful Noise” Los Angeles Premiere Style Tip #5: If your stomach is your trouble zone, a little draping goes a long way.

6. Queen Latifah Visits “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” Style Tip #6: Find a fitted white blazer with amazing gold buttons to spruce up your all black look for the day.