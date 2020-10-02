7 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week

At a time where the industry was mostly dominated by our white counterparts, there has been an influx of Black beauty brands. While it has been a difficult road, many of our favorite brands have become household names. And we couldn’t be any more proud.

So, when it comes to shopping the beauty space, we always show our Black creatives the love they deserve. And since we can always count on our likeminded brothers and sisters to push through with the best, we don’t mind spending our coins without a second thought.

And now is the perfect time to re-up on some of your cult favorites. Whether your makeup, skincare, haircare, or body care collections are dwindling down, these brands can get your collection back in order. Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise the must-have beauty picks for this week.

