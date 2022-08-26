7 Black History Icons That Deserve Their Own Barbie Doll

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Mattel has been doing an amazing job with its Barbie Inspiring Women Series, a line of dolls created in the likeness of iconic women throughout history. Many of their past selections happen to be some of our favorite African American icons, including Ella Fitzgerald, Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou and Ida B. Wells.

Earlier this week pioneering Black entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker was added to that list, and the doll is already sold out in many places where it retailed for $35 USD.

For young children obsessed with their Barbie dolls like many generations before them, and even adults who continue collecting as a hobby, seeing a prominent figure of color in the form of your favorite toy is a sense of feeling “seen” that can’t be summed up into one word. The rapid sales of Walker’s doll signal to the line continuing on with other trailblazing Black women, and we had a few suggestions on who could be next.

There are many women to choose from who broke down barriers for our culture, and truthfully we wish all of them could get the Barbie treatment. However, let’s hope that Mattel takes our word for it and gets these seven ladies dolled up in a hurry!

From the first African-American Congresswoman and a ‘fro-rocking civil rights activist, to an Amazonian fashion icon and even a pop diva the world came to know simply as The Voice, we’re sure Barbie aficionados everywhere will agree with our list. If not, let us know some of your suggestions!

Take a look below at 7 Black history icons who deserve their own Barbie doll in the foreseeable future:

