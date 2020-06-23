7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Buy This Week

If you ask us, there is no better way to show our support for our fellow brothers and sisters than to keep our coins within the community. While there are a plethora of beauty brands to choose from, our Black creatives continue to show us that they are definitely worth investing in.
If you’re in the shopping mood for bodycare finds, makeup, skincare, or hairstyling essentials, this is the Black beauty products list you need to indulge in. These seven brands are serving up major heat and now is the time to fill your arsenal while you can.
Choose from The Luv Scrub, Dehiya Beauty, Kurly Klips and more to get your beauty collection on lock. It’s time to whip out your credit cards and get ready to shop til you drop!
1. LUVMEHAIR
There’s nothing better than being able to throw on a wig and go about your day. And since the pandemic has turned most of us into hairstylists, LuvMe Hair has a tong of home wigs you can install all on your own. With an extra discount of 22% off with code GRAD22, you can get your mane in order without having to break the bank.
2. FENTY BEAUTYSource:Sephora.com
Looking for a new eyeshadow palette to create some fleeky makeup looks? Look no further than Fenty Beauty. Our girl Rihanna is always delivering the goods and the Moroccan Spice palette can be yours for only $29.00 ($59.00 value).
3. DEHIYA BEAUTY
Need to give your skin a pick-me-up? Dehiya Beauty’s Safi Botanical Mist ($42.00, Dehiyabeauty.com) will take care of your needs. This face mist features a nutrient-rich blend of floral distillates and botanical extracts that come together to provide hydration, restore your pH balance and provides antioxidants to protect your skin from environmental pollutants.
4. LUV SCRUB
LuvScrub is the West African essential we all need in our bodycare routines. Made from 100% nylon, the LuvScrub Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18.00, Theluvscrub.com) helps to scrub every inch of your body without the need of assistance. A far cry from your washcloth or loofah, this beauty tool takes your body care game to the next level. Best of all, this product is good for 18 months before having to replace it.
5. GILDED
Finding a body cream that provides long-lasting moisture can be hard, but the Gilded Supreme Body Bar ($45, Gildedbody.com) is just what your skin needs. Formulated woth luxruious plant oils, cupuacu butter and meadowfoam seed oil, this butter will provide the maximum level of hydration. Offering a full range of bodycare products and scented candles, Gilded is where it’s at for your beauty needs.
6. KURLY KLIPS
Sometimes you need to give your natural hair some hang time. And while it can be difficult to find hair extension companies that offer your desired texture, Kurly Klips comes in major clutch. From blowout clip-ins, fro clip-ins, ponytail pieces and more, you won’t have to worry about straightening your locks to match your hair texture.
7. SALT SPRAY SOAP CO.
Ready to show your skin some love while you’re in the shower? This is where Salt Spray Soap can help you out. This Bermuda-based natural body care company creates some of the most moisturizing and nourishing skincare products. And with the Pink Colada soap ($10.00, Saltspraysoap.com) that combines pineapple, coconut, and a tinge of lime, you’ll be sure to enjoy the tropical feels with every shower.
