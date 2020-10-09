CLOSE
7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop Right Now

Posted 9 hours ago

Another day, another set of beauty products to indulge in. Although the pandemic has slowed some companies down, our Black creatives are continuing to serve up the very best in the beauty market. Whether you have an affinity for makeup, love adding new skincare products to your arsenal, or are all about your mane, you can find the right offerings to get your look together.

And these days Black creatives have been delivering the goods. You can also stock up on your favorites without having to break the bank. And we’re all about giving you more bang for your buck. So, it’s time to see what some of our favorite brands are bringing to the table this week.

You know the deal! Grab your credit card and get ready to browse our weekly list of the best black beauty products.

1. B.Simone Beauty You’re My Boyfriend Lip Gloss

B.Simone Beauty You're My Boyfriend Lip Gloss Source:B.Simone Beauty

Trade in your short-lived lip glosses for the B. Simone Beauty You’re My Boyfriend ($16.00, Bsimonebeauty.com) offering. This lippie is creamy, thick, and offers a huge color pay-off that lasts.

2. Glow By Daye “Lilac” Conditioning Heat Cap

Glow By Daye "Lilac" Conditioning Heat Cap Source:Glow By Daye

Give your curls, kinks, and coils extra hydration with the Glow By Daye Deep Conditioning Cap $37.96, Glowbydaye.com). This cap allows you to deep conditioning your hair while multitasking. You can handle chores around the house without having to worry about your hair.

3. Mylon’s Natural Hair Care System NATURAL EDGE CONTROL

Mylon's Natural Hair Care System NATURAL EDGE CONTROL Source:Mylon's Natural

Speaking of edges, laying your baby hairs down is the finishing touch every hair look needs. Shop the Mylon’s Natural Edges Edge Control ($6.99, Mylonhaircare.com). You won’t have to worry about any flaking, or greasy hair with every use.

4. FORVR MOOD Pure Silk Headband

FORVR MOOD Pure Silk Headband Source:FORVR MOOD

You need to protect your hair as you sleep. No one has time to deal with knots and tangles in the morning. And thanks to FORVR Mood, you can do so with the 100% Pure Silk Band ($28.00, Forvrmood.com).

5. Canvas Beauty Hair Blossom Serum

Canvas Beauty Hair Blossom Serum Source:Canvas Beauty

Looking to add a few inches to your mane? The Canvas Beauty Hair Blossom Serum ($35.00, Canvasbeautybrand.com) will comes in clutch. This oil features a proprietary blend that helps to promote growth and improve the overall health of hair.

6. FENTY BEAUTY FAT WATER PORE REFINING TONER SERUM

FENTY BEAUTY FAT WATER PORE REFINING TONER SERUM Source:Courtesy of Brand

This 2-in-1 Fat Water Pore Refining Toner Serum ($28.00, Fentybeauty.com) is delivering nest level hydration. This product soothes, moisturizes, and helps to even skin tone. And you don’t have to worry about extending your regimen.

7. The Lip Bar Concealer

The Lip Bar Concealer Source:The Lip Bar

In need of a new concealer? The Lip Bar’s Concealer ($15.00, Thelipbar.com) is made to provide your skin with the perfect match for an even finish. It’s easy to apply and it won’t settle into fine lines and wrinkles.

