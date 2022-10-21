6 Times Doja Cat’s Unique Style Left Us Inspired

Doja Cat’s quirky personality undoubtedly spills over to her music and taste in fashion. She has minimal rules when it comes to style, and that makes her fun to watch. Whether it’s a bold gothic look or a soft glam moment, the Kiss Me Moresinger pulls it off without a hitch.
Earlier this summer, Doja cut off her hair and began rocking a number of fun looks partnered with edgy makeup. When folks questioned her glam decisions during fashion week, she let the haters know that she doesn’t follow the rules they created about what looks good and what doesn’t.
Let ’em know, Doja!
Like Janelle Monae, Doja Cat views fashion threw an artistic eye. Born under the Libra zodiac sign, it’s in her nature to express herself through physical appearance. Today the rapper turns 27 years old. In honor of her solar return, we’re counting down six times the Woman singer wowed us with her unique style.
1. Doja Cat At The Monot Show During Paris Fashion WeekSource:Getty
Doja Cat served fashion at Monot’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. The rapper wore silver crocodile pendant earrings, a black asymmetric shoulder strap cropped top, black cut-out waist-long skirt, all by the brand.
The Award-winning artist kept the streets talking with her bold beauty look. Makeup artist Laurel Charleston is responsible for a majority of gorgeous abstract beauty beats.
2. Doja Cat At The Lanvin Show During Paris Fashion WeekSource:Getty
Doja Cat attended the Lanvin Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. This might have been the only toned down look worn by the rapper during Paris Fashion Week.
3. Doja Cat At The Givenchy Show During Paris Fashion WeekSource:Getty
Can we get into this glam? Doja Cat attended the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022, in Paris, France. The public was left scratching their heads when she shaved her hair and eyebrows. Since then, she’s pulled off some unique beauty beats by highlighting her brows.
4. Doja Cat At The Vivienne Westwood Show For Paris Fashion WeekSource:Getty
And another one! Doja Cat attended the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. This eclectic look was also created by the talented Laurel Charleston.
5. Doja Cat Spotted In New York CitySource:Getty
Doja Cat was seen outside the Coach Fashion Show on September 12, 2022 in New York City. She looked super cute in a plaid babydoll dress, white platforms, a trucker hat, and a dog collar. Y2K much?
6. Doja Cat At The Vogue World Fashion ShowSource:Getty
Doja Cat had our jaws on the floor when she attended the Vogue World fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, the rapper wore white abstract art on her face to match her fly.