5 Ways To Rock The Corset Trend This Fall

The saying “there’s nothing new under the sun” definitely applies to fashion. New styles are rarely invented these days. They are recycled and reworked. This is especially true for the new fall trend – the corset.

Corsets are the true throwbacks in fashion, dating back to the 1600s. They were initially used as under garments to create a snatched waistline for women, to emphasize their chest, and to correct their posture. As time and fashion progressed, the use of the corsets evolved from shapewear to outerwear. Corsets then began to contribute to contrasting and emphasizing the full skirts on most of the dresses women wore during those times.

Over the course of the years, the corset began to change as women began to desire different shapes. Fast forward to the 2000s, and the corset is a fashion statement that can’t be denied. Seen on popular celebrities like Rihanna, Megan The Stallion, Lil Kim and more, there’s no denying the corset is a hot fashion item that can be worn a myriad of ways.

In case you plan on rocking this sexy trend for the fall (and you should), we’ve got a little inspiration for you. Check out five ways you can wear the corset below.

