Sabrina Elba never disappoints when it comes to fashion. The model and wife of popular actor Idris Elba knows a thing or two about putting together stylish ensembles. Whether it’s a body hugging dress or retro Jordan sneakers, Sabrina does not come to play.
She recently posted a picture to her Instagram account wearing a floor-length, taupe Rick Owens gown that hugged her body in all the right places. This backless gown looked so amazing on Sabrina that we had no choice but to do a deep dive into her past fashion looks and highlight five times honey absolutely served.
In case you haven’t checked out Sabrina’s style, we’ve got you covered. Check out five times Mrs. Elba effortlessly and stylishly slayed.
5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Rick Owens Taupe Gown
We had to pay homage to this look that Sabrina recently posted to her Instagram account. The color on this dress complemented her skin perfectly, and it brought out her natural beauty. One would think that the dress was simple just by looking at the front, but when she turned around the backless aspect and draping of the dress brought the drama.
2. Oscar de la Renta
Florals suit Sabrina well. On anyone else this get-up may have looked like material only, but on Sabrina it resembled art. It hung well on her tall frame, and the pattern seemed to have added to her glow. Although she wore this piece in November, this look is definitely giving us spring-time goddess.
3. Self Portrait Off-White Dress
If Sabrina can do nothing else, home girl can rock a form-fitting dress. She looked like a tall glass of milk in this Self Portrait dress that featured a collar, a rouche front, and deep neck. She paired the jazzy dress with white strappy sandals and a simple bob haircut.
4. Alberta Ferretti Jumpsuit
Suited and booted! Sabrina can literally sport anything and make it look fly, and that definitely goes for this Alberta Ferretti pantsuit. Sophisticated doesn’t adequately describe this look on Sabrina. She looked fierce in this tan-colored, cropped-leg jumpsuit that tied at the waist and featured buckles on the ankle of the pants. She finished the look off with small gold hoop earrings, a black purse, and black ankle-strap sandals.
5. Casual Jogger Set
Sabrina’s versatile style is what makes her a fashion queen. Not only can she properly sport a dress, but she can also look super fly in a jogger set and retro Jordan sneakers. This look proves that Sabrina is the ultimate around-the-way girl and that she can do no wrong when it comes to fashion.