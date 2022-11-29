101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Go Nae Nae, it’s your birthday! It seems like only yesterday Reginae Carter was frolicking around her mother’s ( Toya Johnson-Rush ) reality show, Tiny & Toya, doing rich teenager things. Now, the daughter of famed rapper Lil Wayne is a 24-year-old woman doing boss things and living her life to the fullest.

From starting her own fitness apparel line to acting and hosting, Reginae is on the move. She’s living her life like it’s golden and looking oh-so stylish while doing it. Her go-to looks consists of body-hugging frocks that show off her petite, curvy frame. And you already know her threads are dripping in designer.

Serving looks is Reginae’s thing. Whether it’s her birthday or a regular Tuesday, our girl stylishly brings the heat. Therefore, to celebrate Reginae’s 24th year on this earth, we’ve highlighted five times the princess of hip hop has served fashion on a silver platter. Get into it below!

5 Times Reginae Carter Kept It Cute And Stylish was originally published on hellobeautiful.com