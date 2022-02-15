LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday to one of our favorite Aquarius’s,. Today, the Savage rapper turns 28 years old and sure has plenty to celebrate! From her Sport Illustrated Cover, Grammy wins, college degree, hit singles, endorsements, fashionable looks, and everything in between, Megan Thee Stallion is the definition of booked and busy, and we’re here for it! Not to mention that the self-proclaimed H-Town Hottie has single handly reinvigorated the female rap game, giving us sultry lyrics, catchy beats, and the confidence to show up as our full selves!

From showing us how to show off our body-ody-odies to how to keep it cute in the classroom, Megan Thee Stallion is truly one of a kind, and the best part is that no matter what she does, she always does it in style! No matter if it’s for a red carpet appearance, award show, video or photoshoot or just simply stepping out for a night on the town with her girls, Meg always serves lewks on a platter, and has the face and body to match!

In honor of the hot girl’s 28th birthday today, let’s take a look at five times Megan Thee Stallion served fashionable lewks on a platter!

5 Times Megan Thee Stallion Served Lewks On A Platter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com